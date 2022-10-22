ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt just keeps making huge plays

By Luke Easterling
 3 days ago
Last week, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt broke out with an incredible performance against Alabama, hauling in five touchdown receptions in the Vols’ upset win over the Crimson Tide.

Hyatt proved that wasn’t a fluke in Saturday’s blowout win over UT-Martin, catching seven passes for 174 yards and two more scores.

The highlight of Hyatt’s performance this week was a 66-yard juggling act, as the six-foot, 180-pound junior continues to enjoy a breakout campaign.

If he keeps putting up these kinds of ridiculous numbers, don’t be surprised if his name continues to rise up the board heading into the 2023 NFL draft.

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn't solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
Falcons fans react to Matt Ryan getting benched by the Colts

Atlanta Falcons fans weren't happy with the team's offensive performance in Sunday's lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but things could definitely be worse. Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan was benched by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in a move that shocked the NFL. Ryan, who was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis over the offseason, hasn't exactly thrived in his new home. In Week 7, the former MVP threw two interceptions as the Colts were defeated 19-10 by the Titans.
Five-star TSSAA Miss Basketball finalist Aalyah Del Rosario picks LSU over Tennessee, South Carolina

Aalyah Del Rosario committed to LSU women's basketball over the Tennessee Lady Vols and reigning national champion South Carolina on Tuesday. Del Rosario is a five-star, 6-foot-6 post player, ranked No. 7 in the Class of 2023 by espnW HoopGurlz. She joins Webb School-Bell Buckle teammate Angelica Velez, a point guard ranked No. 44. Also in LSU's 2023 class are guard Mikaylah Williams, the No. 2 player in the nation, and wing Janae Kent, who is ranked No. 73.
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears

Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k

The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here's what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don't let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
