Trapping season has started in Maine. If your dog is inadvertently caught in a trap, here's what to do. Those who spend time in the woods with their dog should know how to free their animal from a trap. It's not a very common occurrence in Maine. Most traps will not harm your dog. Most land traps are simply meant to hold an animal, not injure or kill it. While your dog may bark and yip, a correctly set and tuned trap is not going to cause any permanent damage. Even wildlife biologists utilize foothold traps to catch and release animals unharmed.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO