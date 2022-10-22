Read full article on original website
Forever Chemicals Found in Deer Are Causing A ‘Do Not Eat’ Order in Maine
When I used to be in the restaurant business, I remember when all the hub-bub started about the amount of Mercury in fish coming out of Maine's waters. I remember there were all these recommendations about what you should eat, and how much. Pregnant women in particular were advised to leave Maine's ground fish out of their diet.
Some Brilliant Study is Claiming Whoopie Pies Are Why Mainers Are Fat
They've obviously never tried Maine's delicious craft beers. For real, who comes up with these things? While I can agree that Maine has it's fair share of residents with obesity issues, myself included, it would seem hard to pin it strictly on one thing. For instance, there is no greater cook on the face of the planet than my mom. I've eaten all over this country and no one can touch her food.
Here Are 17 Restaurants In Maine Where You Can Chow Down for Under $20
Everything is expensive right now. Everything you try to give your money for right now costs way more than you want it to, thanks to the current state of inflation in the U.S. Eventually, things will correct themselves and come back to normal. But at the moment, everything seems like a full-on disaster as far as my wallet's concerned.
Connecticut ‘lacks grit’; go to Massachusetts instead, travel writer says
A travel writer who has been to all 50 states has a few suggestions on where to go — or not to go — on your next trip. Katherine Parker-Magyar, a freelance travel writer, stated although there’s “no bad state to visit” in an article for Yahoo, there are a few that are overhyped — including Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Maine Trapping Season: How To Release Your Dog From A Trap
Trapping season has started in Maine. If your dog is inadvertently caught in a trap, here's what to do. Those who spend time in the woods with their dog should know how to free their animal from a trap. It's not a very common occurrence in Maine. Most traps will not harm your dog. Most land traps are simply meant to hold an animal, not injure or kill it. While your dog may bark and yip, a correctly set and tuned trap is not going to cause any permanent damage. Even wildlife biologists utilize foothold traps to catch and release animals unharmed.
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do we set our clocks back? Is DST ending?
If that hour you lost last March when we set our clocks ahead one hour is stuck in your craw, take heart, you’re getting it back soon. Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. At that time, you’ll need to set your clocks back (remember “fall back”) one hour.
Maine Hunter Stunned to Discover His Moose Was Yellow From ‘Head to Toe’
Last week, Ryan Boucher of Greene had the best and worst experiences of his hunting life during Andover’s moose hunt. Boucher and his hunting party were overjoyed when he shot a bull on Tuesday, October 11th. This was during the second week of the season, reports WGME 13. “It...
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?
They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans can claim one-time $850 relief check – see who’s eligible
THOUSANDS could get $850 dollar relief checks – but swift action is needed. Maine residents must submit their 2021 tax return by the extended date of October 31st in order to claim the check. An estimated 858,000 Mainers are eligible for a piece of the $729.3 million relief package,...
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Watch the Ocean Rise 50 Feet in This National Park Near Maine
Gazing out at the jagged, red-rock coastline and sea stacks of the Bay of Fundy, it’s hard not to wonder if you’ve stumbled onto an alien landscape or at least a portion of The Martian set, if Matt Damon had decorated the Hab’s backyard with Christmas trees. While you’re unlikely to find a forlorn astronaut roaming the shores, what you will discover, if you accept this mission, is a place teeming with the raw power of nature.
