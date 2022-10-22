ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Some Brilliant Study is Claiming Whoopie Pies Are Why Mainers Are Fat

They've obviously never tried Maine's delicious craft beers. For real, who comes up with these things? While I can agree that Maine has it's fair share of residents with obesity issues, myself included, it would seem hard to pin it strictly on one thing. For instance, there is no greater cook on the face of the planet than my mom. I've eaten all over this country and no one can touch her food.
Here Are 17 Restaurants In Maine Where You Can Chow Down for Under $20

Everything is expensive right now. Everything you try to give your money for right now costs way more than you want it to, thanks to the current state of inflation in the U.S. Eventually, things will correct themselves and come back to normal. But at the moment, everything seems like a full-on disaster as far as my wallet's concerned.
Maine Trapping Season: How To Release Your Dog From A Trap

Trapping season has started in Maine. If your dog is inadvertently caught in a trap, here's what to do. Those who spend time in the woods with their dog should know how to free their animal from a trap. It's not a very common occurrence in Maine. Most traps will not harm your dog. Most land traps are simply meant to hold an animal, not injure or kill it. While your dog may bark and yip, a correctly set and tuned trap is not going to cause any permanent damage. Even wildlife biologists utilize foothold traps to catch and release animals unharmed.
That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled

Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?

Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Watch the Ocean Rise 50 Feet in This National Park Near Maine

Gazing out at the jagged, red-rock coastline and sea stacks of the Bay of Fundy, it’s hard not to wonder if you’ve stumbled onto an alien landscape or at least a portion of The Martian set, if Matt Damon had decorated the Hab’s backyard with Christmas trees. While you’re unlikely to find a forlorn astronaut roaming the shores, what you will discover, if you accept this mission, is a place teeming with the raw power of nature.
