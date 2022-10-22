Read full article on original website
Elmira College men’s basketball primed for big season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a new season with big expectations for Elmira College men’s basketball. The Soaring Eagles won six games a season ago, the most in the last eight years of the program. Under second-year head coach Casey McGraw, Elmira is primed for a breakout season with talent who’s already making an impact. […]
hurstathletics.com
Lakers Prepare for Pair of PSAC Games
Erie Pa. - Mercyhurst Field Hockey gears up for another week of action with a pair of PSAC matchups on the docket. The Lakers begin their week going to Slippery Rock on Wednesday, October 26th, before hosting Kutztown on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. 1. Week in Review. Mercyhurst was challenged...
Syracuse’s Benny Williams on what got him going in Orange’s exhibition win: ‘Coach spazzed on me bad’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Less than minute into Syracuse’s exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.), the Crimson Hawks’ Shawndale Jones got into the paint and scored. A 6-foot-3 guard scoring over Syracuse’s 6-foot-8 Benny Williams.
Second Half Run Propels Syracuse Basketball to Exhibition Victory
Syracuse trailed Indiana (PA) by as many as seven, but rallied in the second half to win its exhibition opener 86-68. The Orange has a week off before its final exhibition game on November 1st against Southern New Hampshire. It was a back and forth first half capped by a half court swish to ...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Men's Soccer Looks to Finish Strong
Erie, Pa – Second-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer readies for the last two games of the regular season with a pair of games to round things out. They are scheduled to play Gannon on Wednesday, October 26th, at home and follow that with a match against Slippery Rock on Saturday, October 29th on the road.
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Women's Soccer Readies for Final Week of Regular Season
Erie, PA – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer prepares for the final game of the regular season as they are scheduled to take on Gannon on Wednesday, October 26th. Gannon has held on to the top spot in PSAC West standings so far as they boast a conference record of 9-1-4 and have two games remaining in the season. They are followed by Mercyhurst with an 8-3-4 record and only one match left. Seton Hill sits at the third spot with 6-2-6 record while Slippery Rock is fourth at 5-3-7. The Wednesday matchup with the Lady Knights is a must-win for the Lakers if they want to keep their hopes of first place in PSAC West alive. Gannon also plays UPJ on Saturday, October 29th, and the Mountain Cats need to win that game for Mercyhurst to have a chance to get the top spot.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU. Williams officially visited the ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson
Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
Syracuse’s November road game at Pittsburgh receives game time, TV info
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s going to be at least two more weeks before Syracuse football plays in primetime again. No. 16 SU will travel to Pittsburgh for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 5, the ACC announced Monday. The game will air live on ACC Network. The Orange...
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Megyn Kelly mourns sister, who grew up in Syracuse, after unexpected death at 58
Megyn Kelly is mourning the death of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, after she died unexpectedly in Upstate New York. “Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM. “My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”
Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III high school football regular season is in the books, and now it’s time to see who will take home the banner at sectionals. Before playoffs kick off, we take a look back at some of the things we learned about Section III teams in the final week of the regular season.
DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
Meadville park to receive more than $1.2 million for improvements
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County is set to receive a community block grant of more than $1.2 million for park improvements. The improvements will be made at Huidekoper Park in Meadville. That will include new asphalt, hoops, nets, fence line painting, and drinking fountain and water bottle filling stations. Greenspace upgrades will include an expanded walking […]
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Local Records over Half a Century of First Snowfalls
Edinboro residents love the snow, and Charlie Bauer, the owner of Jay's Auto Wrecking, is no exception. Starting in 1963, Charlie's father started marking the wall of his storefront with the date of the first snowfall each year. The snow had to stick and leave the ground with a white...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Canandaigua, NY
The Finger Lakes is a foodie paradise. The Native American translation of Canandaigua literally means “the chosen spot.” Canandaigua Lake is one of the eleven Finger Lakes located just 24 miles south of Rochester, New York. Legend says that the island was used to hide the Seneca women and children during the Sullivan Expedition against the Six Nations in 1779.
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
