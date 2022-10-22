Erie, PA – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer prepares for the final game of the regular season as they are scheduled to take on Gannon on Wednesday, October 26th. Gannon has held on to the top spot in PSAC West standings so far as they boast a conference record of 9-1-4 and have two games remaining in the season. They are followed by Mercyhurst with an 8-3-4 record and only one match left. Seton Hill sits at the third spot with 6-2-6 record while Slippery Rock is fourth at 5-3-7. The Wednesday matchup with the Lady Knights is a must-win for the Lakers if they want to keep their hopes of first place in PSAC West alive. Gannon also plays UPJ on Saturday, October 29th, and the Mountain Cats need to win that game for Mercyhurst to have a chance to get the top spot.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO