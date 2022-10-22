Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz noncommittal on QB after Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla play against No. 2 Ohio State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz declines to name starting quarterback, Diante Vines ready to make an impact
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz did not name a starting quarterback ahead of his team’s matchup with Northwestern. At a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Ferentz said Iowa is still evaluating both senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla. Ferentz added he and his staff might not decide...
Yardbarker
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB battle: Hawkeye WR Arland Bruce IV provides insight on practice reps for QBs
The Iowa QB battle is resuming during Week 9. After Spencer Petras started the first 7 games of the season, a change could be incoming moving forward. Following another lackluster outing by Petras — this time resulting in 3 first-half turnovers against Ohio State — Iowa officially made a change to the depth chart. For the next game, the Hawkeyes officially listed the QB1 spot as Petras OR backup QB Alex Padilla.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football does not name starting quarterback on Week 9 depth chart
Iowa football released its weekly depth chart Monday, and there was an “or” at the quarterback position. Neither junior Alex Padilla, nor senior Spencer Petras were listed as starting quarterbacks. Both played two quarters in Iowa’s 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last Saturday. Petras started the...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
Look: Pat Fitzgerald's 'Request' For Iowa Game Is Going Viral
Pat Fitzgerald appears to realize that Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Northwestern and Iowa isn't exactly the game of the year. His Wildcats have lost their last six games since opening the season with an upset over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game losing streak and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in their last two contests.
Eleven Warriors
2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style
Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz's loyalty could ruin his legacy with Hawkeyes
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, LSU coach Les Miles was asked to make an offensive identity switch. The simple move would be to fire then-coordinator Cam Cameron after failing to score more than 20 points in 4 of the last 5 games. But Miles said he could...
Daily Iowan
First-year head coach Jim Barnes rebuilding Iowa volleyball program
Head coach Jim Barnes is in his first year at the helm of the Iowa volleyball team, and he’s trying to get the Hawkeyes back on the national radar. Iowa has not had a winning conference record in over two decades, while the Hawkeyes’ most recent overall winning season came in 2015.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
These Hawkeye Fans Aren’t Happy With the Offensive Coordinator
In what was likely the worst Hawkeye performance we've seen so far this season, some Iowa fans are calling for the offensive coordinator's job. As the Hawkeyes took on the second-best team in the country on Saturday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball. When you're playing Ohio State, you have to pretty much play a perfect game if you want a chance to win.
Daily Iowan
Max Murphy a staple for Iowa men’s cross country
Sophomore Max Murphy competed in only one cross country meet in the 2021 season. After coming in with high expectations to be one of Iowa’s top runners, Murphy was sidelined for nearly every race because of an injury. “The injuries have made me better,” Murphy said. “It was tough...
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction
Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 9 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remains stuck behind Georgia in the Associated Press Top 25. Perhaps the Buckeyes, who held the No. 2 spot behind the defending national champions, can pull over a few more voters with a road win over a ranked opponent. Saturday’s opponent, Penn State, is ranked No. 13 in the updated poll.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | NCAA should step up and make a women’s rugby championship series
The University of Iowa does not have a women’s varsity rugby team. Instead, the UI has a women’s rugby club team that plays at a varsity level without the varsity title. The assistant coach, Lucinda Williamson, and team alumni Abbie Liechty, Hannah Grunewald, and Grace Estes were all collegiate All-Americans while playing for Iowa. The three were coached by players from the 2016 Brazil Olympics.
Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show
Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Comments / 0