ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz noncommittal on QB after Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla play against No. 2 Ohio State

By About the Writer
Daily Iowan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa QB battle: Hawkeye WR Arland Bruce IV provides insight on practice reps for QBs

The Iowa QB battle is resuming during Week 9. After Spencer Petras started the first 7 games of the season, a change could be incoming moving forward. Following another lackluster outing by Petras — this time resulting in 3 first-half turnovers against Ohio State — Iowa officially made a change to the depth chart. For the next game, the Hawkeyes officially listed the QB1 spot as Petras OR backup QB Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?

It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

Iowa football does not name starting quarterback on Week 9 depth chart

Iowa football released its weekly depth chart Monday, and there was an “or” at the quarterback position. Neither junior Alex Padilla, nor senior Spencer Petras were listed as starting quarterbacks. Both played two quarters in Iowa’s 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last Saturday. Petras started the...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Pat Fitzgerald's 'Request' For Iowa Game Is Going Viral

Pat Fitzgerald appears to realize that Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Northwestern and Iowa isn't exactly the game of the year. His Wildcats have lost their last six games since opening the season with an upset over Nebraska in Ireland. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes are on a three-game losing streak and haven't scored an offensive touchdown in their last two contests.
EVANSTON, IL
Eleven Warriors

2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style

Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

First-year head coach Jim Barnes rebuilding Iowa volleyball program

Head coach Jim Barnes is in his first year at the helm of the Iowa volleyball team, and he’s trying to get the Hawkeyes back on the national radar. Iowa has not had a winning conference record in over two decades, while the Hawkeyes’ most recent overall winning season came in 2015.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
KOEL 950 AM

These Hawkeye Fans Aren’t Happy With the Offensive Coordinator

In what was likely the worst Hawkeye performance we've seen so far this season, some Iowa fans are calling for the offensive coordinator's job. As the Hawkeyes took on the second-best team in the country on Saturday, they were dominated on both sides of the ball. When you're playing Ohio State, you have to pretty much play a perfect game if you want a chance to win.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Max Murphy a staple for Iowa men’s cross country

Sophomore Max Murphy competed in only one cross country meet in the 2021 season. After coming in with high expectations to be one of Iowa’s top runners, Murphy was sidelined for nearly every race because of an injury. “The injuries have made me better,” Murphy said. “It was tough...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Iowan

Opinion | NCAA should step up and make a women’s rugby championship series

The University of Iowa does not have a women’s varsity rugby team. Instead, the UI has a women’s rugby club team that plays at a varsity level without the varsity title. The assistant coach, Lucinda Williamson, and team alumni Abbie Liechty, Hannah Grunewald, and Grace Estes were all collegiate All-Americans while playing for Iowa. The three were coached by players from the 2016 Brazil Olympics.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Elton John Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band Show

Rock and roll legend Elton John was the subject of Saturday's halftime show involving the Iowa and Ohio State bands. John, 75, was grateful for the musical tribute, which can be found in full here. He expressed his thanks to both bands on Twitter this afternoon. "Thank you, @tbdbitl and...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?

Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy