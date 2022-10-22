GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.

GOSHEN, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO