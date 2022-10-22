Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor
Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
thesungazette.com
State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community
GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ruiz Foods family gives big multi-million gift to a Valley school. Here’s who, how much
Fred Ruiz of Fresno, co-founder and former chairman of Mexican frozen-foods manufacturer Ruiz Foods, and his wife Mitzie have for years provided financial support to fellowships and endowments at UC Merced. On Saturday, leaders at the North Valley university announced the latest – and largest – contribution by the couple...
Two videos could be critical to southwest Fresno murder trial
Video could prove critical in a Fresno murder case and Action News has acquired some of what police found in their investigation into a deadly shooting in southwest Fresno in July 2021.
2nd case of fast-spreading COVID-19 variant confirmed in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials have just confirmed a second case of a new coronavirus variant in Fresno. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the BQ.1 is one of the newer variants to emerge — but it’s already taking over other variants in terms of how fast […]
KMPH.com
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
DOJ: Scooter-riding felon sentenced for having gun in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon from Fresno has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, officials said 21-year-old Desmond Divine was sentenced by a judge to four years and three months in prison for being a […]
andnowuknow.com
Fowler Packing Acquires Over 10,000 Acres and Expands Program; Justin Parnagian Details
FRESNO, CA - A significant ag acquisition is taking place in California. Fresno-based Fowler Packing Company has acquired SunWest Fruit Company in partnership with Ag Partners Capital. With this deal, Fowler adds over 10,000 acres of farmland to its operations, with new access to coveted water districts. “Given the significant...
KMJ
Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
KMPH.com
Kaweah Health receives multiple awards for 'America’s 50 best hospitals’
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Kaweah Health Medical Center is one of only three hospitals in California to be recognized as one of “Healthgrades’ America’s 50 best for cardiac surgery”. They have received this award for 6 years in a row now and are the only...
KMPH.com
Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
Arrest made in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
An arrest has been made after a man fatally stabbed a 61-year-old in downtown Fresno on October 17.
KMPH.com
Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
