Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor

Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
thesungazette.com

State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community

GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
CLOVIS, CA
CBS LA

Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Major 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area, Shaking Felt in Fresno

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near San Jose. The quake happened at 11:42 a.m. in the Seven Trees area. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m. and a 3.6 magnitude aftershock at 3:08 p.m. The quake hitting near San Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA
KMPH.com

Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno family opens small business in honor of late son following deadly fentanyl overdose

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A small business bakery held its grand opening Saturday morning in honor of the owners' and parents' late son. Owners Jimmy In and Monique Keo of Mochilicious in southeast Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday among a crowd full of both smiles and tears. In and Keo celebrated the grand opening of their small business with a tribute to their late son Nathan, who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2021. Nathan's favorite snack was mochi donuts, which before Saturday, could only be found across town.
FRESNO, CA

