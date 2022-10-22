ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEj93_0ijC49Gh00

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have officially reunited for their fifth project together in this weekend’s new movie release, Ticket To Paradise . The film brings Roberts (who's led some of the best romantic comedies of all time ) back to the genre that arguably made her a household name. While the actress was certainly treading familiar ground with her frequent co-star, she did struggle with one thing while acting alongside Clooney this time around, and that led the film's director to give her a note.

Ol Parker, who previously helmed feel-good movies like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel before directing George Clooney and Julia Roberts, dished about his time working with the stars. While doing so he explained that the always-Roberts had trouble with one aspect of the gig -- being mean to Clooney:

The only note I had to give Julia in the whole movie was the scene where they actually argue for real after the marketplace. They have an argument about how they brought up Lily. Julia was just going easy on George. I was like, 'Julia, what's up? What's happening here?’ George went for it on his close-up and he's still going for it on hers and she's not. I was like, 'What is going on here?' She went, 'I just don't like shouting. I don't like being mean to George.’ And I was like, 'You got to let him have it.' She's like, 'Okay.' And then the next take is the one in the movie. And it's sensational.

Can you blame her, though? I mean, we're talking about George Clooney first off, Julia Roberts has been good friends with the actor for years. As their director told Entertainment Weekly , Roberts was going too easy on Clooney when their characters, two divorcees who hold years of resentment against one another, had scenes together. Parker continued:

She didn't want to be mean to him. They like sparring jokingly, but she didn't enjoy doing it for real. But then I gave her note and she killed it. Because she's Julia Roberts.

I don’t need to tell you that the actress is the most iconic name in romantic comedies. She landed her breakout role in 1990’s Pretty Woman and would go on to star in numerous other hit movies of the genre during the ‘90s. And she broke a major glass ceiling for women in Hollywood as a result of that success , by asking and receiving $20 million for starring in 2000’s Erin Brockovich .

In the film, Julia Roberts and George Clooney play exes who must reunite for their daughter’s destination wedding in Bali. Once they get there, they band together to break up the ceremony because they both disapprove of the union. As a true-blue rom-com that's getting a theatrical release, the flick is a bit of a novelty. Clooney called Universal Pictures “brave” for sending the movie to the big screen in the age of streaming.

The production has earned mixed reviews from critics, with CinemaBlend’s Ticket To Paradise review awarding it a 2 out 5, saying it’s a “lazy genre entry that screams of the stars figuring out a way to go on vacation together and get paid.” Moviegoers are responding more warmly to the film overall, considering it got an A- Cinemascore . The movie also hit a big international box office milestone ahead of its domestic opening weekend.

If anything, viewers should get a good laugh out of seeing Julia Roberts and George Clooney's characters verbally tear each other to shreds. And those who enjoy it should be extra grateful to Roberts for powering through and hurling some faux insults at her co-star.

Ticket to Paradise , one of the most high-profile titles on the schedule of upcoming movies , is now playing.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
RadarOnline

Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning

Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
GEORGIA STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy