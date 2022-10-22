Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Rival school honors fallen San Jose State football player with moment of silence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose State University community is still reeling from the death of a freshman football player who was hit and killed by a school bus. But support for the team, and the school, is also coming from a surprising place, rivals at the school which the team was supposed to play just one day after the tragedy.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured after Hit-and-Run near Blossom Hill Road [San Jose, CA]
Hit-and-Run Accident near Snell Avenue Left One Woman Badly Hurt. SAN JOSE, CA (October 25, 2022) – Friday evening, a hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened on October 21st, shortly before 7:00 p.m., near the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Road. According to reports, a pedestrian was walking in the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. Responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after. There, they found the woman on the highway with life-threatening injuries. Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment where her condition has stabilized. Officials then closed down the area around Blossom Hills Road and Snell Avenue to perform cleanup and preliminary duties. Meanwhile, the police have not released any further information about the involved vehicle. Any witnesses to the hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road are encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department. A driver must stop and take certain actions when involved in a motor vehicle accident that results in property damage or injury to another party. If you ever get involved in an accident, call 911 and render aid to anyone who may be injured while waiting for the police to arrive. Remain at the scene. If able, exchange particulars with the other parties involved and document the crash.
calmatters.network
South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley
Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday night. The accident occurred in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The driver of the vehicle hit one pedestrian and fled the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighter, 2 others injured in house fire
A San Jose firefighter fell from the roof of a burning home and two other people were also injured early Tuesday. Four people escaped from the house fire in the Berryessa neighborhood, but authorities were checking if another person was still trapped inside. It's unclear how seriously injured were the...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man arrested on suspicion of restaurant stabbing death
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in San Jose on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, of San Jose, was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Sunnyvale. On Saturday morning at...
San Jose adds cameras to surveil illegal park work
San Jose has installed two surveillance cameras in Alviso to watch over a vacant plot of city land, following residents taking matters into their own hands for a long-planned park. The cameras mark an escalation in the city’s cold war with resident Mark Espinoza, who along with his son Marcos...
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrians struck in San Francisco's Sunset District, one killed
San Francisco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision where a vehicle struck two women in the Sunset District on Monday morning. One woman was killed.
Strongest earthquake to hit Bay Area in 8 years strikes near San Jose
Numerous moderate earthquakes have occurred along the Calaveras Fault, including the 6.2 Morgan Hill earthquake in 1984, according to USGS.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 100,000 Bay Area residents were alerted about earthquake seconds before they felt it
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook much of the Bay Area Tuesday morning. The epicenter was near San Jose. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services says about 90,000 people received an alert on their phones seconds before they felt the quake. The earthquake early warning system is...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose
The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly stabbing at San Jose restaurant
A man was fatally stabbed at a San Jose restaurant early Saturday. Police are investigating but have released little information.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
sftimes.com
Suspect on the run after fatally stabbing man in San Jose
A man was critically stabbed early Monday in San Jose. According to police, officers received reports of a stabbing at the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. Police found a man with at least one stab wound. Unfortunately, despite life-saving aid, the victim died from his injuries. The...
KTVU FOX 2
Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police said driver in fatal accident was going 60 mph in 25 mph zone
Police said the driver accused of killing one pedestrian and injuring another was speeding. Officers said 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward took prescription drugs and cannabis before getting behind the wheel. He will appear in court Thursday.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
KSBW.com
'Tragic accident': Off-duty Santa Cruz police officer kills 20-year-old in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — An off-duty Santa Cruz police officer shot and killed a man in Salinas, Friday afternoon. According to Salinas police, Francisco Villicana, 22, was about to clean his personal firearm when he accidentally fired a single round. The bullet went through Villicana's hand and into the torso of Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, 20.
