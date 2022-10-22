ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu dies after recent cancer diagnosis

By Frank Bodani, York Daily Record
 3 days ago
Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu attended the Nittany Lions' Sept. 10 home game vs. Ohio University with his wife, Molly, and two oldest children. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few weeks later. Submitted

Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu died early Saturday morning from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Close friends confirmed the news, saying his wife, Molly, and immediate family were by his side at Hershey Medical Center. They expect funeral and celebration of life services to be announced shortly in the Lebanon, Pa. area.

Gbadyu, who was a part-time starter and key backup for the Nittany Lions from 2007-10, was stunned with a terminal cancer diagnosis late last month.

Gbadyu's story: Nittany Lion fights for life: 'All (he) ever wanted was to put his happiness on everyone.'

He appeared in good health when he and Molly and their two oldest children attended Penn State’s Sept. 10 victory over Ohio University.

He just turned 34 this summer.

Gbadyu was known for his uplifting, oversized personality from days growing up in Gaithersburg, Maryland to his time at Penn State through a career in sales and raising his family in Lebanon.

He and his father and older brother had escaped war-torn Liberia in West Africa when he was a young child.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Former Penn State linebacker Bani Gbadyu dies after recent cancer diagnosis

Vicki Dirschl
3d ago

So tragic 😥, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and wad told he had a month to 6 weeks and died 10 days later. 💔 l miss him still. Not enough time. 😢

Linda Bumpass
3d ago

Sad days. There's been a surge of sudden diagnosis of highly aggressive cancers this past year. Some new some relapsed after long remission.. Diagnosis to death in weeks. Something has changed.

Sheila Walker
3d ago

I pray for the family and pray that God will send 🙏 ❤️ 💯 a cure for cancer, we all lost so many good people to Cancer these last few years , may he rest in peace and his family is blessed to know that God doesn't 🙏 give you more than you can stand.

