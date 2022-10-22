10 people burned by antifreeze leak on Hearst Castle bus, fire officials say

(UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.) - CAL FIRE SLO responded to an antifreeze leak on a bus at Hearst Castle Saturday afternoon.

State Parks officials say the bus was transporting visitors for a tour at Hearst Castle

Fire officials say the call came in at around 2:38 p.m. When first responders arrived they say they found that a radiator line had ruptured on the bus.

Fire officials say 10 people were on the bus and were treated for minor burn injuries.

"Ranger staff evacuated the bus and when additional resources arrived on scene we triaged and treated victims," said Sean Lia, California State Parks Hearst Castle Supervising Ranger.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the mechanical failure.

Lia said this is the first time something like this had happened at Hearst Castle. Operations were slightly delayed at the time of the incident.

