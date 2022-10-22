ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGME

2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school

JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WGME

Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team

READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
READFIELD, ME
WGME

Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries

A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Car crashes into Maine pond

SEBAGO (WGME) -- Officials say a car went into the water at the Peabody Pond boat launch in Sebago early Tuesday morning. A man was treated by EMS at the scene. Police say they haven't determined why the car ended up in the water, but foggy conditions may have been a factor.
SEBAGO, ME
WGME

Celebration of life for Theo Ferrara today

FREEPORT (WGME)-- A celebration of life was held today for 14-year old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. His death especially impacted those at Freeport High School , where he had just begun his freshman year.
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Drive for Kids Golf Tournament coming to Maine

Drive Fore Kids Unveils Celebrities for Inaugural 2023 Golf Tournament:. Patrick Dempsey, Blair O’Neal, Mardy Fish, Kevin Millar, John Smoltz, and Tim Wakefield Lead Inaugural Field. PORTLAND, Maine (October 24, 2022) Drive Fore Kids, a new celebrity golf tournament coming to Falmouth Country Club June 21-24, 2023 announced the...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

Car crashes into Westbrook church

WESTBROOK (WGME)-- A car crashed into the Lighthouse Christian Center on Spring Street in Westbrook. The Westbrook Fire Department tells us that shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a car into the building. On arrival they secured gas and electric in the building while evacuating everyone...
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Man dies after setting himself on fire at Maine gas station, officials say

POLAND (WGME) – The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office says a man died after he set himself on fire at a gas station in Poland early Tuesday morning. According to officials, a 68-year-old man drove into the Big Apple parking lot on Maine Street around 1 a.m., removed a gas pump handle, and poured gasoline on himself. He then walked a short distance away from the gas pumps and lit himself on fire.
POLAND, ME
WGME

Driver hits utility pole in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole in Cumberland early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Main Street near 322 Main Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the driver hit a utility pole and several mailboxes.
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

Deteriorating Midcoast bridge undergoing inspection, causing detours

MaineDOT crews will begin an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Tuesday. The bridge is in such poor condition inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years. Southbound traffic will be able to cross the bridge, but northbound traffic from...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
SCARBOROUGH, ME

