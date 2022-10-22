Read full article on original website
WGME
2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school
JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
WGME
Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team
READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
WGME
Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
WGME
Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries
A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
WGME
Maine motorcyclist killed following crash with school bus in Gorham identified
GORHAM (WGME) -- Police have identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 202 near Libby Road. Police say the school bus was making a left turn when a motorcycle, operated by 18-year-old...
WGME
Car crashes into Maine pond
SEBAGO (WGME) -- Officials say a car went into the water at the Peabody Pond boat launch in Sebago early Tuesday morning. A man was treated by EMS at the scene. Police say they haven't determined why the car ended up in the water, but foggy conditions may have been a factor.
WGME
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
WGME
Windham High School bringing in crisis counselors after motorcycle crashes into school bus
GORHAM (WGME) - Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., shutting down Route 202 near Libby Avenue. "The motorcycle struck the school bus, bounced off the school bus and struck the car that was...
WGME
3 Maine students taken to hospital after school vehicle, van collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- Three students were taken to a hospital after an Auburn school vehicle and a van collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Lewiston Rd. and Gloucester Hill Rd. around 8:15 a.m. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a van operated by the...
WGME
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland charter questions 1, 2 & 3
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. Eight out of the 13 questions focus on changes to Portland's charter. Back in 2020, voters approved...
WGME
Celebration of life for Theo Ferrara today
FREEPORT (WGME)-- A celebration of life was held today for 14-year old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. His death especially impacted those at Freeport High School , where he had just begun his freshman year.
WGME
Drive for Kids Golf Tournament coming to Maine
Drive Fore Kids Unveils Celebrities for Inaugural 2023 Golf Tournament:. Patrick Dempsey, Blair O’Neal, Mardy Fish, Kevin Millar, John Smoltz, and Tim Wakefield Lead Inaugural Field. PORTLAND, Maine (October 24, 2022) Drive Fore Kids, a new celebrity golf tournament coming to Falmouth Country Club June 21-24, 2023 announced the...
WGME
South Portland residents call to make intersection safer after girl hit by car
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- A petition drive is underway in South Portland to make an intersection safer after a car hit an 11-year-old girl Thursday morning. The intersection of Broadway and Church Street is where the little girl was hit and injured. Police say she was crossing Broadway at 8 a.m., even though there's no crosswalk at that location.
WGME
Maine parent wants book about transgender teens removed from school library
BATH (WGME) -- Another Maine school district will meet Monday night to discuss removing a book from its library. "Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out" is the book in question at RSU 1 in the Midcoast. A parent requested this book be removed from the Woolwich Central School library, which...
WGME
Car crashes into Westbrook church
WESTBROOK (WGME)-- A car crashed into the Lighthouse Christian Center on Spring Street in Westbrook. The Westbrook Fire Department tells us that shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a car into the building. On arrival they secured gas and electric in the building while evacuating everyone...
WGME
Man dies after setting himself on fire at Maine gas station, officials say
POLAND (WGME) – The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office says a man died after he set himself on fire at a gas station in Poland early Tuesday morning. According to officials, a 68-year-old man drove into the Big Apple parking lot on Maine Street around 1 a.m., removed a gas pump handle, and poured gasoline on himself. He then walked a short distance away from the gas pumps and lit himself on fire.
WGME
Driver hits utility pole in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole in Cumberland early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Main Street near 322 Main Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the driver hit a utility pole and several mailboxes.
WGME
Deteriorating Midcoast bridge undergoing inspection, causing detours
MaineDOT crews will begin an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Tuesday. The bridge is in such poor condition inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years. Southbound traffic will be able to cross the bridge, but northbound traffic from...
WGME
Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
WGME
Cumberland, North Yarmouth residents to vote on $74M school referendum
CUMBERLAND (WGME)— Residents in the MSAD 51 school district area will vote on a nearly $74 million referendum to build a new school. This is MSAD #51's third attempt in recent years to expand. The issue is at the elementary level with the Mabel I. Wilson School. The district...
