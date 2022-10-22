Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
Related
Sidney Daily News
City Council hears updates, meets new sergeant, passes legislation
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to the new police sergeant, heard the street levy update, adopted and was introduced to ordinances and resolutions, and discussed the rental registration program at a meeting on Oct. 24. The council adopted an ordinance that assessed the cost of weed...
Times Gazette
Land bank begins properties demolition
The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
peakofohio.com
Champaign Co. Shooting Academy receives check for over $56K
The Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. recently received a check for $56,611 from the Western Ohio Personal Safety Firearm Training Group (WOPS/FTG) to help fund a firearm and marksmanship training facility on Route 68 in Urbana. The initial $300K phase of this building project will include indoor air rifles, air...
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Darke County factory
NEW MADISON — Multiple fire agencies have responded to scene of a fire at a Darke County. The fire was reported in the 1800 block of State Route 121 in New Madison just before 11:50 a.m., according to Darke County Regional Dispatch. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that there...
spectrumnews1.com
Housing experts coming to Dayton to tackle fair housing issue in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio — John Zimmerman believes quality housing is more than just having a decent place to sleep or watch a movie. He feels it’s about having a home in a community that seems conducive to a person living their best possible life. Zimmerman is vice president of...
WDTN
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
wyso.org
The ODNR has a plan about how to deal with unprecedented aquatic vegetation on Indian Lake
The vegetation on Indian Lake has made it impossible at times in the past few years for people to boat and jet ski. That has affected recreation, tourism and the local economy. Lake Management Expert Ed Kwietniewski from the company Aquadoc was hired by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources...
WHIO Dayton
Mercer County will increase police on patrol for Halloween
MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol this week for Halloween. The Sheriff’s Office will be working in conjunction with Ohio Traffic Safety Office to keep Mercer County safe from impaired drivers. Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds motorists to not drive while...
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
Due to atmospheric conditions, Huber Heights issues burn ban effective immediately
HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights has issued a burn ban effective immediately, according to the Huber Heights Fire Division social media page. The ban is in effect until at least October 31st, the fire department said. It includes all fire pits and outdoor fireplaces. The city...
UPDATE: Power restored for most after outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 12:08 p.m. Over 4,000 AES Ohio customers were temporarily without power in Montgomery County Monday. According to the AES Ohio outages map, only 18 outages are being reported as of 12:10 p.m. We are working to learn the cause of the outages and will continue...
daytonlocal.com
Waffle Shop To-Go returns as a carry-out event
A great lunch for a good cause! Waffle Shop “To-Go” lets us engage with the Dayton community in a Covid-safe way. Patrons can order starting 11/7, pay online & pick up at the church. Hungry to be fed? “Waffle Shop To-Go” returns as a carry-out event again this...
buckeyefirearms.org
Report: Nan Whaley's City of Dayton pays $615,000+, shutters ShotSpotter system after 4 years
WKEF (ABC Dayton) is reporting that the City of Dayton has decided to shut down the city's pricey ShotSpotter system after just four years, admitting the expensive system has led to an average of just 18.5 arrests per year despite having spent over $615,000. From the article:. In 2023, Dayton’s...
wvxu.org
Police divers assist in Ohio River clean-up (and maybe solve a cold case in the process)
Local law enforcement officers are helping to clean up the Ohio River and some cold cases this week. Members of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team are working with Living Lands and Waters to remove vehicles from under the water. Callie Schaser with the nonprofit group says...
Jury selection bogs down start of Wapak mayor’s trial
WAPAKONETA — Jury selection in the trial of Wapakoneta mayor Tom Stinebaugh was a painstakingly slow and untypically private process on Monday. Finding 12 jurors (and two alternates) who personally knew neither the two-term mayor nor any of the several witnesses summoned to testify during the trial did not come quickly nor easily. Courtrooms at both ends of the second floor of the Auglaize County courthouse were packed with potential jurors starting at 9 a.m. Monday. On the north end, in the common pleas court, some jurors were taken behind closed doors individually — due to the sensitive nature of the queries — for questioning by Judge Patricia Cosgrove as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys.
WHIO Dayton
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a house fire in Dayton Monday evening. Fire crews were called to a house in the first block of South Philadelphia Street around 6:20 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. Once on scene, crews reported heavy fire showing from the two-story building.
‘Not safe for citizens;’ Trash, feces and drugs found underneath bridge in Greenville
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department has been working alongside several agencies to help clean up trash in parks throughout the city, according to the Greenville Police Department’s social media page. Two weeks ago, the Darke County Health Department observed trash, human feces, drugs and drug paraphernalia underneath...
Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire
The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
Comments / 0