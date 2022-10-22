ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Sidney Daily News

City Council hears updates, meets new sergeant, passes legislation

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council was introduced to the new police sergeant, heard the street levy update, adopted and was introduced to ordinances and resolutions, and discussed the rental registration program at a meeting on Oct. 24. The council adopted an ordinance that assessed the cost of weed...
Times Gazette

Land bank begins properties demolition

The demolition of two out of 18 houses in Highland County got underway Monday beginning at 123 Hill St., Hillsboro, and 36 Maple St., Mowrystown. The projects are funded under a $500,000 grant received by the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated residential buildings. Sixteen other blighted structures will be demolished in the upcoming months. Next up for demolition are structures at 533 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, and 29 Maple St., Mowrystown. \Follow the Land Bank on Facebook @HiCoLandBank.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday

DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Champaign Co. Shooting Academy receives check for over $56K

The Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. recently received a check for $56,611 from the Western Ohio Personal Safety Firearm Training Group (WOPS/FTG) to help fund a firearm and marksmanship training facility on Route 68 in Urbana. The initial $300K phase of this building project will include indoor air rifles, air...
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Darke County factory

NEW MADISON — Multiple fire agencies have responded to scene of a fire at a Darke County. The fire was reported in the 1800 block of State Route 121 in New Madison just before 11:50 a.m., according to Darke County Regional Dispatch. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that there...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
WHIO Dayton

Mercer County will increase police on patrol for Halloween

MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol this week for Halloween. The Sheriff’s Office will be working in conjunction with Ohio Traffic Safety Office to keep Mercer County safe from impaired drivers. Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds motorists to not drive while...
daytonlocal.com

Waffle Shop To-Go returns as a carry-out event

A great lunch for a good cause! Waffle Shop “To-Go” lets us engage with the Dayton community in a Covid-safe way. Patrons can order starting 11/7, pay online & pick up at the church. Hungry to be fed? “Waffle Shop To-Go” returns as a carry-out event again this...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Jury selection bogs down start of Wapak mayor’s trial

WAPAKONETA — Jury selection in the trial of Wapakoneta mayor Tom Stinebaugh was a painstakingly slow and untypically private process on Monday. Finding 12 jurors (and two alternates) who personally knew neither the two-term mayor nor any of the several witnesses summoned to testify during the trial did not come quickly nor easily. Courtrooms at both ends of the second floor of the Auglaize County courthouse were packed with potential jurors starting at 9 a.m. Monday. On the north end, in the common pleas court, some jurors were taken behind closed doors individually — due to the sensitive nature of the queries — for questioning by Judge Patricia Cosgrove as well as prosecutors and defense attorneys.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews were called to battle a house fire in Dayton Monday evening. Fire crews were called to a house in the first block of South Philadelphia Street around 6:20 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. Once on scene, crews reported heavy fire showing from the two-story building.
WDTN

Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
SPRINGFIELD, OH

