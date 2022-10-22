Read full article on original website
‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined
The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
coolsandiegosights.com
Day of the Dead altar at a most haunted house!
The Whaley House in Old Town San Diego is said to be the most haunted house in America. It has been featured in numerous articles, books and television shows. Some believe that multiple ghosts haunt the historic building, including Whaley family members who once lived there. A few of those family members died tragically.
eastcountymagazine.org
DAY TRIPPING IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT STATE PARK
Backcountry hidden pleasures: Our guide to unique adventures in San Diego’s beautiful backcountry. May 16, 2018 (Anza-Borrego) -- Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is a unique destination for anyone looking for a fun day trip from San Diego. There are two classes of people: those who love the desert and those who hate the desert. I happen to be one who enjoys the bizarre plants, resourceful animals, and how the mountains change colors at sunset. I hadn't been to Anza-Borrego in several years and it was time to revisit one of my favorite places in California!
thevistapress.com
THURSDAY! Have A Spooky-good Night At The Haunted Market
Join us for a BOO-tiful night this Thursday, Oct. 27!. Oceanside, CA MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market transforms into the Haunted Market for one special night each year. From 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, there’ll be trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at this free, family-friendly Halloween event, plus special scary entertainment and contests at the main stage:
Here are some Halloween events in San Diego County
Spooky season has officially arrived in San Diego.
pacificsandiego.com
Is South Bay birria taqueria the No. 1 taco shop in America? Yelp reviewers say yes
For the past 17 years, Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South Bay border community of Nestor has been one the area’s best-kept secrets. Not anymore. Two weeks ago, Yelp.com named Fernandez restaurant No. 1 on its 2022 list of the 100 best taco spots in America. The rankings...
Restaurant Owner says flies from Del Mar Race Track stables infest her property
Some restaurant owners located near the Del Mar Racetrack say the flies are worse than ever. Pam Schwartz is the co-founder of Ranch 45 on Via De La Valle, directly across from the stables.
Liberty Station to host family, pet-friendly Halloween event
A free family and pet-friendly Halloween event is coming to Liberty Station on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to a press release from the developments' public relations representative.
domino
The Best Family Hotels in San Diego Make It Easy to Get Everyone to the Beach
From dreamy decor to top-notch amenities, this is your first-class ticket to the most design-driven getaways around the world. Whether you’re looking to steal away for a few days or just steal a few ideas for back home (we encourage both, for the record), check out where we’re checking in. Today: San Diego, with kids in tow.
coolsandiegosights.com
Progress of California mural in La Jolla.
When I stepped into the La Jolla Recreation Center’s small auditorium the other day, I barely noticed the game of ping pong that was in progress. That’s because my eyes were immediately drawn to a large, incredible mural on one wall above some vending machines. The mural, painted...
Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container
Officials are seeking public help to find those responsible for abandoning two dogs who were found in a shipping container, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
NBC San Diego
San Diego Humane Society Wants to Find Out Who Left 2 Dogs to Die in Oceanside
Someone left two dogs to die in a shipping container at the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside last week and the San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest. A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who helps find...
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
KPBS
More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused
In its first, new monthly report on Tuesday, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said for every 10 people who find housing, 13 more become homeless in San Diego County. Mama Heather is one of those people without a permanent home. She formerly lived at Harborside Park in Chula Vista until she was pushed out, and now lives in a tent downtown.
'Bubble Boy' and mom spend 332 days in protected hospital room
SAN DIEGO — Nobody likes to spend the night in the hospital, but what if you had to stay there for 332 days in a row? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to meet the miraculous bubble boy. In 2020, Elizabeth Alvarez and her husband Carlos enjoyed...
Reward Offered for Info on 2 Dogs Left to Die at Buena Vista Lagoon
San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward of up to $1,000 Tuesday for information in a felony animal abuse case involving two dogs found at Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside. The two dogs were found by a Public Works employee in a shopping container...
eastcountymagazine.org
COUNTY CLOSES DOG BEACH IN OB AND SILVER STRAND, ISSUES WARNINGS FOR LA JOLLA BEACHES AND MORE DUE TO SEWAGE CONTAMINATION
October 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued the following beach management actions for Monday, October 24, 2022 including closures of some beaches and an advisory for another due to raw sewage from Tijuana that may cause illness. New...
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
