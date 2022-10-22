ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Times of San Diego

‘Christmas at the Barn’ Returns to Poway’s The Barn Redefined

The Barn Redefined announced it will host its annual “Christmas at the Barn” event beginning Nov. 3. The store, located at 14051 Midland Road in Poway, is popular for its home decor items and decorating ideas. This year, owner Liz McNamara, who co-owns the store with her mom, Debi McNamara, said customers can expect 25 themed Christmas trees. Among the themes include, “My Favorite Things,” “Merry Little Princess,” “Partridge in a Pear Tree,” and “Mrs. Clause’s Bake Shop & Santa’s Diner.”
POWAY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Day of the Dead altar at a most haunted house!

The Whaley House in Old Town San Diego is said to be the most haunted house in America. It has been featured in numerous articles, books and television shows. Some believe that multiple ghosts haunt the historic building, including Whaley family members who once lived there. A few of those family members died tragically.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DAY TRIPPING IN ANZA-BORREGO DESERT STATE PARK

Backcountry hidden pleasures: Our guide to unique adventures in San Diego’s beautiful backcountry. May 16, 2018 (Anza-Borrego) -- Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is a unique destination for anyone looking for a fun day trip from San Diego. There are two classes of people: those who love the desert and those who hate the desert. I happen to be one who enjoys the bizarre plants, resourceful animals, and how the mountains change colors at sunset. I hadn't been to Anza-Borrego in several years and it was time to revisit one of my favorite places in California!
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

THURSDAY! Have A Spooky-good Night At The Haunted Market

Join us for a BOO-tiful night this Thursday, Oct. 27!. Oceanside, CA MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market transforms into the Haunted Market for one special night each year. From 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, there’ll be trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under at this free, family-friendly Halloween event, plus special scary entertainment and contests at the main stage:
OCEANSIDE, CA
domino

The Best Family Hotels in San Diego Make It Easy to Get Everyone to the Beach

From dreamy decor to top-notch amenities, this is your first-class ticket to the most design-driven getaways around the world. Whether you’re looking to steal away for a few days or just steal a few ideas for back home (we encourage both, for the record), check out where we’re checking in. Today: San Diego, with kids in tow.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Progress of California mural in La Jolla.

When I stepped into the La Jolla Recreation Center’s small auditorium the other day, I barely noticed the game of ping pong that was in progress. That’s because my eyes were immediately drawn to a large, incredible mural on one wall above some vending machines. The mural, painted...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused

In its first, new monthly report on Tuesday, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said for every 10 people who find housing, 13 more become homeless in San Diego County. Mama Heather is one of those people without a permanent home. She formerly lived at Harborside Park in Chula Vista until she was pushed out, and now lives in a tent downtown.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
SANTEE, CA

