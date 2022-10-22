Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Wet at times tonight through Sunday
Rain moves into central Alabama Saturday night, with a few storms possible through Sunday. Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. A slow-moving disturbance sets us up for cloudy skies and rain at times tonight through Sunday. Periods of showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms are...
Breezy, warm today with showers and storms this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Warm and breezy with clouds arriving across central Alabama today. Rain will move late in the day Saturday with a few storms possible too. Get the latest forecast details in the video above. BREEZY AND WARM. Clouds begin to move in on Friday but with slightly...
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Shots fired into barber shop near Legion Field Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At least one person was injured when shots were fired at a barbershop in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department says officers were called to the Broom's Style Shop in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road about 2:20 p.m. The BHM PD says a male victim was...
It's Magic City Classic week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Magic City Classic festivities begin, city leaders are discussing whether the game should remain at Legion Field or if it should move to Protective Stadium in the future. The city also wants people to remember they need a license to park vehicles on your lot.
Birmingham Orthodontics Emergency Room Visits During Holiday Season
HOOVER, Ala. — This is the busiest time of the year for emergency room visits at Birmingham orthodontics. Doctors prepared for more appointments than normal as many will be enjoying sweet candy for Halloween. They see a lot of broken brackets and wires. They urge those who have braces...
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
Magic City Classic game day shuttles available Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Shuttles will be rolling again this year for the 2022 edition of the Magic City Classic. The city of Birmingham says there will be three locations where folks can park and take the shuttles to Legion Field Saturday. A roundtrip ride is $5, and children 6...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City Classic Weekend is not the same without the early morning party featuring the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hosted by 98.7 Kiss, and after two years in quarantine the LIVE show is BACK!. This year, Rickey hosted his morning show live from the Boutwell...
Jefferson County woman thriving after losing home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Things are starting to look up for one Jefferson County woman. Earlier this year, WVTM 13 introduced you to a woman who lost almost everything after almost losing her battle with COVID-19. Watch the video above for a follow-up on 30-year-old Donshe Hambright.
Candy-like rainbow fentanyl has some parents canceling trick-or-treating
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's 50 times for potent than heroin. And just a few granules can be deadly. Illicit drug makers often press it into a pill form in bright colors, which makes it look a lot like candy. And that's gotten the attention of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Slow traffic due to bridge work on I-20 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Be aware of slow traffic on parts of Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 20 in Birmingham near the airport. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported crews are doing bridge work and inspections on a section of I-20 Eastbound near Georgia Road. The right lane and right...
City of Birmingham hosts annual AWAKEN celebration honoring Dr. Shelley Stewart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham hosted AWAKEN, its annual celebration to gather community members, have transformative conversations and empower the next generation of social justice advocates. This year’s event was themed “Family Reunion - Stories Never Told,” paying tribute to Birmingham families who played a significant role...
Identity released of man found shot on house porch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 28th: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Litfelton Frost, 32, of Birmingham. --------------------- Police detectives are following leads after a man was found with gunshot wounds on a house porch. The Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to the...
Shooting outside Homewood store sends victim to the hospital in critical condition
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Homewood police are investigating a shooting outside a store Saturday night. When officers arrived at the CVS store on West Valley Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. they found a person had been shot. Homewood Fire and Rescue crews rushed the victim to a hospital in critical...
Remains found in Coosa River may be that of missing man last seen in 1983 in Gadsden area
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Remains found in the Coosa River in Gadsden back in January of this year are likely that of a man reported missing 39 years ago. According to a news release from Gadsden Police, a scuba diver found an old vehicle in the river and contacted the police department.
Authorities need help locating a missing Center Point man
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A Center Point man was reported missing, and authorities need help locating him. Kaleb Jordan Wilson, 25, was last seen on Oct. 15. Officials said he is known to frequent the Birmingham area. Wilson is described as white, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall,...
Steele man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A man died after a collision in St. Clair County. The Alabama State Troopers reported Dillon Robinson, 28, of Steele, died after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a tree. It happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Gallant Road, about four miles...
Family of Megan Montgomery focuses on domestic violence awareness and prevention
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Central Alabama family is making it their life's work to prevent other families in the area from losing loved ones to domestic violence. December 1 will mark three years since Megan Montgomery was found shot to death on the campus of Mountain Brook High School. Her estranged husband pleaded guilty to the intentional murder of his wife.
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
