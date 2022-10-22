To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Down 23-17, Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk bounced the ball against the hardwood, trying to focus with the crowd cheering loudly as she got ready to serve. Paola Pimentel dug Lokhmanchuk’s serve out in the middle to Bianca Bertolino, who perfectly cushioned it for Erin Moss. Moss slammed the ball past Alyssa Bert and finished off the set two points later with another kill, her sixth of the game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO