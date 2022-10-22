ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Orange

Multiple Syracuse players win weekly CHA awards

Multiple Syracuse players win weekly CHA awards

Three Syracuse skaters earned weekly College Hockey America honors after SU's third-place effort in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Lake Placid. Mae Batherson won Defenseman of the Week, Arielle DeSmet won Goaltender of the Week and Mik Todd won Rookie of the Week.
Daily Orange

Syracuse stays No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches poll

Syracuse stays No. 4 in United Soccer Coaches poll

Syracuse (12-2-2, 5-1-1 Atlantic Coast) remained No. 4 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll following a 2-1 win at home against Bucknell and a 1-1 draw at NC State. The win over the former gave the Orange 12 wins for the first time since 2016 and the win over the latter secured an ACC Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014.
Daily Orange

Entering the ACC Tournament, what does Syracuse field hockey bring to the table?

Entering the ACC Tournament, what does Syracuse field hockey bring to the table?

After No. 12 Syracuse (14-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) moved into third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference following last week's upset win over No. 4 Louisville, its focus shifts to the ACC Tournament. The Orange play their regular-season finale at No. 13 Wake Forest on Oct. 28, and the conference tournament begins on Nov. 1 in Durham, North Carolina.
Daily Orange

No. 12 Syracuse defeats No. 19 Rutgers behind strong second half

No. 12 Syracuse defeats No. 19 Rutgers behind strong second half

With just over eight minutes remaining, Syracuse's Charlotte de Vries saw midfielder Joy Haarman coming in forward joining the attack. De Vries crossed the ball, where Haarman deflected it into the net to give the Orange a 4-2 lead.
Daily Orange

Film Review: How Clemson’s pass rush led it to a comeback win against Syracuse

Film Review: How Clemson's pass rush led it to a comeback win against Syracuse

No. 14 Syracuse entered halftime with an 11-point lead and three touchdowns against No. 5 Clemson. But the Tigers extended their home-winning streak to 38 games. Clemson tacked on 17 points in the fourth quarter while the Orange were held scoreless in the second half.
Daily Orange

Syracuse falls in straight sets to Georgia Tech

Syracuse falls in straight sets to Georgia Tech

Down 23-17, Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk bounced the ball against the hardwood, trying to focus with the crowd cheering loudly as she got ready to serve. Paola Pimentel dug Lokhmanchuk's serve out in the middle to Bianca Bertolino, who perfectly cushioned it for Erin Moss. Moss slammed the ball past Alyssa Bert and finished off the set two points later with another kill, her sixth of the game.
Daily Orange

Missed offensive opportunities hold Syracuse back in 2-0 loss to Virginia Tech

Missed offensive opportunities hold Syracuse back in 2-0 loss to Virginia Tech

Erin Flurey dribbled up to the right side of the goal box before delivering a cross all the way to the center of play. The ball tipped off a Hokies defender and bounced in front of Ashley Rauch, who ran up to it in the middle of the second half.
Daily Orange

‘AS EVER, SINGH’: Wilmeth Sidat-Singh was Syracuse’s 1st Black star athlete

'AS EVER, SINGH': Wilmeth Sidat-Singh was Syracuse's 1st Black star athlete

All Wilmeth Sidat-Singh could do was sit. Because of a gentleman's agreement — an unofficial contract between Southern and Northern schools that prevented African Americans from playing anywhere under the Mason–Dixon line — Sidat-Singh didn't dress against Maryland.
Daily Orange

The next day: Syracuse still has plenty to play for following Clemson loss

The next day: Syracuse still has plenty to play for following Clemson loss

CLEMSON, S.C. — It was one of the most hyped Syracuse games in recent memory, and for good reason. The Orange hadn't played in a top-15 matchup since 2018, and that one was a dud — SU fell 36-3 to Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium. The only other top-15 game involving Syracuse this century was in November 2001, when No. 1 Miami blew out the Orange 59-0.
Daily Orange

SU students let their creativity, passions shine with podcasts

SU students let their creativity, passions shine with podcasts

When Austin Barach was a freshman in high school, his classmate had his own talk show. Seeing his passion and creative ability, Barach decided he wanted that kind of platform and voice. A...
Daily Orange

Watch: SU’s Remembrance Week brought together celebration and reflection

Watch: SU's Remembrance Week brought together celebration and reflection

Each year, Syracuse University selects 35 students to be Remembrance Scholars and honor the lives of those who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988. Here's what happened during SU's annual recognition of the victims. Video by Micah Greenberg and Isabella Flores, edited by Yui Inagawa.
Daily Orange

VPA students put on “Sweet Charity” at Syracuse Stage

VPA students put on "Sweet Charity" at Syracuse Stage

"(The play was) a sweet story of a quirky young...
Daily Orange

Syracuse City School District highlights teachers’ inclusive teaching methods

Syracuse City School District highlights teachers' inclusive teaching methods

Ken Keech found his students more engaged in their algebra lessons this past school year. While the math concepts and degree of difficulty stayed the same, Keech said adding the students' own community to their work made all the difference.
Daily Orange

From Halloween celebrations to volunteer opportunities, check out these 6 events

From Halloween celebrations to volunteer opportunities, check out these 6 events

Head to the Orange Grove in front of Bowne Hall on the Shaw Quadrangle to celebrate Diwali. Syracuse University's Festival of Lights is open to everyone, and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Afterwards, attendees can indulge in cookies and samosas.
Daily Orange

What to know heading into election day in Syracuse

What to know heading into election day in Syracuse

Election day is on Nov. 8 and people will be voting for their governor, congressional representatives and a new ballot proposition in Syracuse and across New York State. Here's what you should know.
