The Chicago Bulls are off to a 2-2 start, but if you look at the positives, both of their victories came over two contenders in the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Remember, this team could barely even beat an opponent with a record over .500 in 2021-22. DeMar DeRozan has seen a much different attitude in the Bulls so far that could help them take the next step in 2022-23.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO