VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He can’t be worried’: Damian Lillard drops CJ McCollum truth bomb on Anfernee Simons
Trading away CJ McCollum last season signaled a changing of the guard for Damian Lillard the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a huge shakeup that felt necessary after several years of coming up short. But it was also made easier to stomach thanks to the emergence of rising star Anfernee Simons.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss
As if there weren’t already thousands of people clowning the Los Angeles Lakers over their poor start and questionable roster construction, now one of LeBron James’ past rivals in Paul Pierce has joined the party. The Boston Celtics icon took to Twitter to take a shot at LeBron’s Lakers squad – and even used the […] The post Paul Pierce piles on LeBron James, Lakers misery with hilarious double diss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Teams will try to come at you’: Stephen Curry drops blunt take on Warriors playing as defending champs after Suns loss
Stephen Curry is no stranger to playing as a defending champion. He is well aware of the target on the Warriors’ back. Steph discussed the mindset of opponents when facing Golden State following the recent Dubs’ loss to the Phoenix Suns, per NBA Interviews on YouTube. “Teams will try to come at you,” Curry said. […] The post ‘Teams will try to come at you’: Stephen Curry drops blunt take on Warriors playing as defending champs after Suns loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Devin Booker’s hot start to Suns season
The Phoenix Suns are off to a strong 3-1 start to the 2022-20223 season. Devin Booker has been especially impressive, averaging 32.5 points per game on 53 percent field goal and 48 percent three-point shooting. Booker’s absurd scoring numbers may not hold up all season, but it is clear he’s on the verge of entering […] The post Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Devin Booker’s hot start to Suns season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard’s knee headlines 3 early Clippers concerns
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2022-23 season hopeful that they would be able to make good on their championship aspirations. Through four games, though, there have been some pretty notable concerns that have popped up that could derail them from that goal. The most notable concern is the fact that Kawhi Leonard is already missing time due to soreness in his recently repaired right knee.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up historic stat line vs. Clippers never seen in NBA history
NBA players usually make sure to get up a little extra against the team that traded them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did that to a historic extent as his Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. SGA was a man possessed, posting a dream stat-line for all...
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles
The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder fires back at ‘narrative’ surrounding Suns exile after trade request
The Phoenix Suns were able to avoid a divorce with their center Deandre Ayton. The same couldn’t be said for the man starting beside him the past two seasons in Jae Crowder, who’s been the subject of trade whispers for months now. Crowder has conspicuously been missing from the Suns ever since their playoff ouster […] The post Jae Crowder fires back at ‘narrative’ surrounding Suns exile after trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office refused to move both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks to trade Russell Westbrook in the offseason, eventually forcing Westbrook to return to a team where he clearly is not wanted. Now, General Manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss are left to conduct damage control, searching around […] The post Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson admits 1 LeBron James regret over abrupt Lakers exit in 2019
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson admits he made one big mistake when he abruptly stepped down as the team’s president back in 2019, and he’s still regretting it up to this day. During his conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Johnson shared that he regrets not calling LeBron James before he went […] The post Magic Johnson admits 1 LeBron James regret over abrupt Lakers exit in 2019 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan reveals big difference from last season that will help Bulls take next step
The Chicago Bulls are off to a 2-2 start, but if you look at the positives, both of their victories came over two contenders in the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Remember, this team could barely even beat an opponent with a record over .500 in 2021-22. DeMar DeRozan has seen a much different attitude in the Bulls so far that could help them take the next step in 2022-23.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Brooklyn Nets (1-2) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (2-0) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Bucks prediction and pick. The Nets are just 1-2 after an opening week that saw them drop games to the Pelicans...
Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role
For the third season in a row, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has seen his usage rate get lower. But Paul shouldn’t be surprised by that, as he continues to learn how to play more without the ball in his hands as much as he used to during the prime years of his career. […] The post Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
