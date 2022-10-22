Read full article on original website
Related
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims
The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Ashanti Calls Irv Gotti A Liar
In a teaser for her interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti is speaking her truth. Much has been said about Ashanti and Irv Gotti throughout 2022. No one prepared for the press run Gotti was swept into as his Murder Inc documentary took over Hip Hop, but the revelations thrust the famed label head into the spotlight thanks to several mentions of the former songbird.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Labels Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Newest Albums, “Objectively Bad”
Candace Owens says she isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums. Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye Claims Jay-Z Intervened During Drake-Diddy Altercation
Jay-Z broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy at Yeezy season 1, according to Ye. Kanye West’s press run continues as his talent agency CAA and Adidas distance themselves from him. This week, the Yeezy founder sat down with Lex Fridman for an in-depth interview that covered everything from his recent anti-Semitic remarks, his presidential campaign, Yeezy brand, and, of course, Drake.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” World Tour Ticket Prices
The mother of three shared the big news about her upcoming tour during a wearable art gala where tickets were auctioned off at hefty prices. Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album continues to remain in rotation, even long after its July release date, and while the hype may be beginning to die down for some fans, the fact that the 41-year-old just announced she’ll be headed back out on tour in the new year is sure to help boost streams on the disco-filled project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Marvel Shares Trailer For “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special”
Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”. Marvel has shared the official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to hit Disney+ later this year. The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Kevin Bacon.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It
The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample “Lollipop”
Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Salma Hayek Feels Up Channing Tatum In First Look At “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum can be seen getting intimate in the first look at “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”. Salma Hayek can be seen feeling up Channing Tatum’s chest in a first-look image from the upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Both Tatum and Hayek shared the image on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Marvel Shares New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Trailer
Marvel has shared a new trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”. Marvel has shared a new trailer for the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will serve as the inaugural film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five. The movie will follow Ant-Man and his family as they explore the Quantum Realm.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Opens Up About Megan Thee Stallion Lyrics & DaniLeigh Incident
DaBaby has faced his fair share of controversy in the last two years — on both a personal and professional level. The North Carolina rapper made headlines last month after releasing his track “Boogeyman” in which he revealed he’d slept with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, just before her assault incident with Tory Lanez.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s Son Adonis Sings Happy Birthday To Him In Sweet Video
The five year old put his own spin on the Happy Birthday song. Drake is getting all the love on his special day. The Canadian rapper, who turned 36 on Monday (October 24), didn’t celebrate his big day with his annual themed birthday party. Instead, he opted to give back to his devoted fans by giving away free chicken form Dave’s Hot Chicken — one of America’s fastest growing restaurants which Drake invested in back in 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Durk To Offer Fans Shares Of Royalties From Next Song, “Bedtime”
Lil Durk is offering fans the opportunity to own shares of the royalties from his next song. Lil Durk has partnered with the investment platform Exceed Talent Capital to offer fans the opportunity to acquire shares of the royalties from his upcoming song, “Bedtime” featuring Doodle Lo. With the company, Durk will also be releasing a “Trenches All-Access Pass,” giving fans priority list reservations for the sale and access to Durk’s Grand Theft Auto roleplay server.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds To Madonna Mentioning Her Online
Cardi says she would never let a white woman “lil girl” her. Arguments between women in the music industry have been insanely common recently. Between Nicki Minaj taking jabs at Latto and Cardi B feuding with JT and Akbar V, social media users have difficulty keeping up with who gets along and who doesn’t.
Comments / 0