Azusa, CA

mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed in Woodland Hills Collision

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday. Michael Daniali, 42, was fatally injured about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday at El Canon Avenue and Valley Circle Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The motorist remained at the scene, police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash

Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Body Found on Azusa Road

Coroner’s officials Sunday identified a body that was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area. The body was identified as Jason Mackay, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Mackay’s city of residence. Angeles...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles

A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera

A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody

A second-alarm pallet fire was burning in Monrovia Monday evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody. The fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. behind a commercial building at Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
MONROVIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Burning in Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area

A fire was burning Wednesday in a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and prevent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in South Los Angeles

A person was struck and killed in South Los Angeles Monday evening. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. in the area of 8539 S Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person was trapped beneath the vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seeking Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Santa Clarita

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Santa Clarita and who may be with her boyfriend. Lilliana Oregel was last seen on Monday about 3:35 p.m. in the 21400 block of Centre Point Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Motorist Killed in Crash on I-215 in Menifee

Authorities Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally injured in a rollover crash during which his pickup truck struck a Caltrans camera pole and tree on Interstate 215 in Menifee. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Andrew Carson of Encinitas. The fatality occurred about 3...
MENIFEE, CA

