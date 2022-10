EL PASO, Texas -- Fire dispatch officials confirm three people were sent to the hospital after they were involved in a serious crash in west El Paso.

All three suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened on I-10 East near the Redd exit at around 3:15 Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

