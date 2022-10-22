ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

NDHSAA Playoffs=

Class 9B=

Second Round=

Cavalier 60, North Star 0

Grant Co/Flasher 44, South Border 18

LaMoure/L-M 44, Maple River 0

May-Port CG 50, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 22

New Salem-Almont 42, Hettinger County 6

North Prairie 44, North Border 12

Surrey 30, St. John 6

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 70, Divide County 66

Class 11B=

First Round=

Beulah 42, Bishop Ryan 15

Bottineau 28, Central Cass 16

Hillsboro/Central Valley 14, Lisbon 8

Kindred 27, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6

Oakes 34, Thompson 15

Shiloh 35, Des Lacs-Burlington 14

Velva 38, Bowman County 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

