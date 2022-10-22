Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
NDHSAA Playoffs=
Class 9B=
Second Round=
Cavalier 60, North Star 0
Grant Co/Flasher 44, South Border 18
LaMoure/L-M 44, Maple River 0
May-Port CG 50, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 22
New Salem-Almont 42, Hettinger County 6
North Prairie 44, North Border 12
Surrey 30, St. John 6
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 70, Divide County 66
Class 11B=
First Round=
Beulah 42, Bishop Ryan 15
Bottineau 28, Central Cass 16
Hillsboro/Central Valley 14, Lisbon 8
Kindred 27, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6
Oakes 34, Thompson 15
Shiloh 35, Des Lacs-Burlington 14
Velva 38, Bowman County 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0