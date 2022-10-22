Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Channel 3000
Health Conversations: Emotional Wellness
SSM Health’s Dr. Roopa Shah joins Weekend Mornings to discuss emotional wellness. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
How eye exams could save your life; Plus, scientists grow hair follicles in a lab, and more health news
Not just for glasses: Eye exams could save your life. Eyes may be your window to good health. Patient Barbara Krupar, a 65-year-old Ohio retiree, learned this firsthand. Krupar made an appointment with her ophthalmologist after experiencing disturbing vision changes. Dr. Nicole Bajic detected possible early warning signs of a...
Channel 3000
A TikTok trend about mouth taping while you sleep can be dangerous
The social media platform TikTok has helped spread yet another potentially dangerous idea: taping your lips shut to stop mouth breathing at night. “If you have obstructive sleep apnea, yes, this can be very dangerous,” said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.
Channel 3000
WATCH: UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof weighs in on latest COVID-19, flu, RSV news
UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof joins Live at Four to talk about the latest COVID-19, flu and RSV headlines. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0