Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Alabama Football: Jerry Palm with shocking Playoff prediction
Alabama football fans might want to skip Tuesday night’s first CFB Playoff rankings. That is if Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is correct. When the first of six CFB Playoff rankings are released on Nov.1, Palm predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will be a distant No. 7. While it is true, only the last ranking on Dec. 4 matters, but, the earlier ones indicate how the Selection Committee is inclined to vote at the end.
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
Special Chiefs Promo: Bet $10 Get $200 If Someone Scores a TD in Week 8
The Chiefs may be on a bye week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win BIG in Week 8. Thanks to BetMGM’s sensational promo for Chiefs fans, you’ll get an easy $200 as long as someone scores a TD in the game you bet on! Here’s how it works:
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
5 veteran QBs who have crashed and burned spectacularly this season
Here are the five NFL veteran quarterbacks who have had less than ideal seasons so far and why. Seven weeks into the season, one thing is clear: it’s not a good time to be a veteran QB. Looking at the teams leading the NFL at this point, we’re seeing a changing of the guard. A crop of new quarterbacks, from Patrick Mahomes, to Josh Allen, to Jalen Hurts are taking the league by storm. But with this fresh blood comes a group of 5 veterans who might be getting left behind. Several once top-tier QBs have been struggling to stay relevant. This list expounds on what’s ailing these seasoned passers and why they’ve had (surprisingly) disappointing seasons.
For better or worse, Texas A&M Football and Jimbo Fisher stuck with each other
For better or for worse, Texas A&M football is stuck with Jimbo Fisher. What are both parties in College Station going to do about it?. Let’s be honest. If the brass behind Texas A&M football weren’t legally required to fork over the GDP of a small nation to part ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher and could do so with impunity, the fifth-year Aggies’ head man would already be packing his bags. After promising the world, Fisher and his program have underwhelmed to a degree that hasn’t been experienced in College Station in quite some time.
Chris Broussard defends Lakers’ Russell Westbrook with asinine point
Russell Westbrook has gotten a lot of criticism since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. It was an ill-advised trade that seemed like a gamble at the time and ever since Westbrook joined, it has been a disaster for an organization that prides itself on winning. Fans have already seen...
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Camelot doesn’t last forever, just ask Patriots and Colts
The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts achieved football nirvana with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Now, years removed, they’re just like any other team. For a decade, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined the NFL. As a byproduct, the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts were the frontmen...
Detroit Pistons: This is Killian Hayes “time to grow.”
To say that Killian Hayes has gotten off to a poor start for the Detroit Pistons would be an understatement, as he currently might be the worst player in the NBA. After last night’s zero point, four turnover performance, Killian Hayes is now averaging 2.3 points per game and shooting an unbelievable 12 percent from the field.
