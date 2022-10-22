BALTIMORE -- A Harford County woman was found guilty of setting a townhouse on fire that killed three of her roommates, and another woman.The jury found Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, guilty of arson in the first degree, four counts of felony murder, and three counts of assault in the second degree.Hodge was convicted of setting a fire to the homes on Simons Court in Edgewood on May 9, 2019.RELATED COVERAGE: 'They Were Good People' | 3 Killed In Edgewood Boarding House Fire, Multiple Others InjuredFire Marshal Issues Multiple Violations To Owner Of Edgewood Townhome Where 3 DiedShe faces a maximum penalty...

