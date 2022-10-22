Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River 18-year-old
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for an 18-year-old who has gone missing. Heaven Simons is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Heaven Simons’ whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Are Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 17-year-old from Rockville
Per Montgomery County Police: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville. Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Charles Co. Police: 19-year-old shot and killed while inside car in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 25, 2022. It details the latest on D.C. shootings. Detectives are investigating after a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead following a shooting in Charles County on Sunday. On Oct. 23, around 2:17 p.m., the Prince George's County...
Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
Nottingham MD
40-year-old killed in fatal Baltimore County crash
SPARROWS POINT, MD—Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Sparrows Point. At around 4:00 a.m. on October 23, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading toward Wharf Road. The Pathfinder struck the bridge abutment for Wharf Road at a high rate of speed.
Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
foxbaltimore.com
Crossing guard seriously injured after being struck by car in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An elementary school crossing guard was seriously injured Tuesday after the guard was struck by a car in Northeast Baltimore, city police said. The Sinclair Lane Elementary School guard was hurt around 7:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane. Police said the driver of...
63-year-old woman found guilty of arson and murder, faces four life sentences
63-year-old Bobbie Sue Hodge has been found guilty for first degree arson and four counts of felony murder.
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
40-year-old killed after crash in Sparrows Point
Kaleb Smith, 40, was killed after being involved in a crash Sunday morning in Sparrows Point. Around 4:00 a.m., a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling on an access road towards Wharf Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting Tuesday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Washington Hill neighborhood of southeast Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 4:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Anne Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a...
20-year-old injured in shooting near Joseph E. Lee Park in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old was shot in the leg at a park in East Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon. He is in serious condition, according to police.Police learned he was shot while near Joseph E. Lee Park and St. Vincent de Paul Head Start at Fatima, in the 6400 block of East Pratt Street, following an argument.Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.
Woman found guilty of setting townhouse on fire, killing three roommates in Edgewood
BALTIMORE -- A Harford County woman was found guilty of setting a townhouse on fire that killed three of her roommates, and another woman.The jury found Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, guilty of arson in the first degree, four counts of felony murder, and three counts of assault in the second degree.Hodge was convicted of setting a fire to the homes on Simons Court in Edgewood on May 9, 2019.RELATED COVERAGE: 'They Were Good People' | 3 Killed In Edgewood Boarding House Fire, Multiple Others InjuredFire Marshal Issues Multiple Violations To Owner Of Edgewood Townhome Where 3 DiedShe faces a maximum penalty...
WUSA
Someone smashed more than 20 car windows in ONE NIGHT in Arlington
Police say someone smashed the windows of more than 20-cars -- in ONE night. Now they're looking for the vandal.
Howard County man found guilty of first-degree murder, killed 21-year-old
Franck Herman Ngande, 25, was convicted today of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 21-year-old Taiwan Dashon Dorsey of Columbia.
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road business vandalized, vehicle stolen in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported in recent days. Between Sunday, September 25 and Sunday, October 23, an individual or group of individuals broke into a storage unit in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road in Parkville/Carney (21234). The suspect(s) stole an undetermined amount of sporting goods, then fled the scene.
Homicide Under Investigation In Charles County: Sheriff (DEVELOPING)
Officers in Maryland are investigating a reported homicide in Charles County, according to the sheriff's office. An alert was issued by a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office at 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, regarding police activity in the 2700 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Police...
Loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.This is a developing story and will be updated.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead after vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Prince George's County, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash in Prince George's County over the weekend, according to police. The incident happened Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Sheriff Road around 8:10 p.m., police said. The pedestrian was found...
Comments / 0