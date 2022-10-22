ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Halloween Celebration in Rhinebeck, NY

How will you celebrate Halloween this year? Dressing up the kids and going out for a couple of hours on a Monday evening? Or, maybe you’d rather be part of a huge 4 day celebration happening in one of the most famous and popular towns in Dutchess County? I’ll take that 4 day celebration, please. Where is this awesome town with the massive Halloween party? In everybody’s favorite town, Rhinebeck.
RHINEBECK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Halloween in Poughkeepsie: World Famous Lobster, Live Music & Beer

Halloween is actually coming up this Monday, but who wants to celebrate on a Monday? You’ve already worked, you have to get up for work the next day, and it’s Monday. Yuck. In my opinion, it’s much better to celebrate on the weekend if you can. And guess what? There is a great Halloween celebration going on this weekend that I’m going to let you in on.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant

A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time

I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend

A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

National and Regional Rock Bands Playing Dutchess Foodstock 2022

One of the best Hudson Valley concerts of the year is coming up in less than 2 months, and this year’s show lineup is amazing. I’m talking about the 15th Annual Foodstock Concert to benefit Dutchess Outreach and The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. Two great local organizations that have been helping out Hudson Valley residents for decades.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

