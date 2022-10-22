Read full article on original website
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
Huge 4 Day Halloween Celebration in Rhinebeck, NY
How will you celebrate Halloween this year? Dressing up the kids and going out for a couple of hours on a Monday evening? Or, maybe you’d rather be part of a huge 4 day celebration happening in one of the most famous and popular towns in Dutchess County? I’ll take that 4 day celebration, please. Where is this awesome town with the massive Halloween party? In everybody’s favorite town, Rhinebeck.
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Hudson Valley Bakery Wins Award For ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cake
I don't think you learn how to make one of these from any old recipe booooooook. A bakery here in the Hudson Valley is getting some much deserved praise for their stunning cake. I love that show 'Nailed it' on Netflix. It's so much fun to watch amateur bakers attempt...
Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover
A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
2 new hot spots offering breakfast favorites in Westchester
A couple new establishments are helping people in Westchester get moving in the morning.
Halloween in Poughkeepsie: World Famous Lobster, Live Music & Beer
Halloween is actually coming up this Monday, but who wants to celebrate on a Monday? You’ve already worked, you have to get up for work the next day, and it’s Monday. Yuck. In my opinion, it’s much better to celebrate on the weekend if you can. And guess what? There is a great Halloween celebration going on this weekend that I’m going to let you in on.
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business. "Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business. The alligator was...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time
I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
Criminal Minds Actor Spotted Across Ulster County This Weekend
A familiar face was seen walking around Ulster County this past weekend, even getting in some early Halloween scares. On Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, photos of Criminal Minds actor Matthew Gray Gubler started popping up on social media timelines across the Hudson Valley. Saugerties resident Tahir Aziz posted a selfie with Gubler, telling us that Gubler was very kind, and humble when Aziz asked for a photo.
National and Regional Rock Bands Playing Dutchess Foodstock 2022
One of the best Hudson Valley concerts of the year is coming up in less than 2 months, and this year’s show lineup is amazing. I’m talking about the 15th Annual Foodstock Concert to benefit Dutchess Outreach and The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. Two great local organizations that have been helping out Hudson Valley residents for decades.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
