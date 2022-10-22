Halloween is actually coming up this Monday, but who wants to celebrate on a Monday? You’ve already worked, you have to get up for work the next day, and it’s Monday. Yuck. In my opinion, it’s much better to celebrate on the weekend if you can. And guess what? There is a great Halloween celebration going on this weekend that I’m going to let you in on.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO