Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
'Everybody's ready to have some fun': Central Georgians share tips for Halloween safety
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Halloween is about the candy, the costumes, and making sure you are safe while you are out. For parents, watching your kids wherever they go is important. Jerry and Marion Bradley own Discount Costumes and Comics in Warner Robins. He says children should not trick-or-treat...
Houston County middle and high school bands join together for grand performance
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students played their hearts out at the Houston County School District Band Night. The event kicked off at 7 p.m. at Freedom Field Tuesday night. All middle and high school bands countywide performed together. The night began with a rendition of the National Anthem featuring all the bands playing at once.
Ocmulgee Riverfest and duck race held in Hawkinsville
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Out in Hawkinsville on Saturday, folks gathered for the Ocmulgee Riverfest, held by the Hawkinsville-Pulaski Chamber. The festivities got started at 10:30 a.m., beginning with the infamous duck race. After that, the day continued with food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fun activities for children,...
Downtown Macon hosts the Macon Beer Festival
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon partied for a cause all afternoon on Saturday for the 11th Annual Macon Beer Festival. This year there was a cornhole event and also a Pints Pacer 5k race. However, if you didn't feel like running three miles, folks could opt to run a...
41nbc.com
Lane closures to take place in Macon Wednesday night
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation is reminding people to plan for an alternate route Wednesday night. Riverside Drive between Spring Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 10 p-m to 5 a.m. Crews will be setting bridge beams over the road. If...
Macon, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baldwin High School football team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA
Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
'Carrie: The Musical' comes to Macon Little Theatre
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is fast approaching. Macon Little Theater (MLT) is currently running a musical adaption of the classic film Carrie. The performance of Carrie: The Musical is the first in the theatre's more mature show schedule called MLT: After Dark. "A lot of our seasons tend to...
mercer.edu
Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65
Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
Smoke over Central Georgia due to 170-acre controlled burn
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — If you see smoke in the air in Central Georgia it is likely part of permitted burning in Twiggs County, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Georgia Forestry has permitted a 170-acre agriculture burn in Twiggs County near the Bibb and Houston County...
WMAZ
Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
Mental Health Monday: Sound baths helping Central Georgians maintain their Zen all day long
MACON, Ga. — We've heard about ice baths, of course hot baths too, but what about sound baths?. When Home Grown Yoga owner Rachel Gerrity brought sound baths into her practice she was interested to see how her customers would react to it. "It was kind of like a...
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life
PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
Georgia Veteran is gifted a new home in Cochran
COCHRAN, Ga. — Sergeant Mark Smith served in Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps, until his third combat tour in 2016 when he stepped on a land mine and lost his leg. After rehab and a new prosthetic, he still faces chronic knee and back pain while working as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
Warner Robins woman starts mental health support group
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For one Houston County woman, mental health and wellbeing are at the top of her list.She's inviting those who feel the same to join her through a mental health support group. The CDC reports that more than one out of five adults have gotten mental-health...
mercer.edu
Second annual Gothic Festival celebrates art, literature, film on Macon campus
MACON – Mercer University will host its second Gothic Festival Oct. 26-29, featuring a few new additions to the inaugural Gothic-themed events held on the Macon campus last year. This year’s festival was organized by Dr. Clara Mengolini, associate professor of Spanish literature, and Marc Jolley, senior lecturer of...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0