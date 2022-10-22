ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
13WMAZ

Ocmulgee Riverfest and duck race held in Hawkinsville

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Out in Hawkinsville on Saturday, folks gathered for the Ocmulgee Riverfest, held by the Hawkinsville-Pulaski Chamber. The festivities got started at 10:30 a.m., beginning with the infamous duck race. After that, the day continued with food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and fun activities for children,...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Downtown Macon hosts the Macon Beer Festival

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon partied for a cause all afternoon on Saturday for the 11th Annual Macon Beer Festival. This year there was a cornhole event and also a Pints Pacer 5k race. However, if you didn't feel like running three miles, folks could opt to run a...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Lane closures to take place in Macon Wednesday night

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation is reminding people to plan for an alternate route Wednesday night. Riverside Drive between Spring Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 10 p-m to 5 a.m. Crews will be setting bridge beams over the road. If...
MACON, GA
High School Football PRO

Macon, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Baldwin High School football team will have a game with Rutland High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MACON, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA

Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Carrie: The Musical' comes to Macon Little Theatre

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is fast approaching. Macon Little Theater (MLT) is currently running a musical adaption of the classic film Carrie. The performance of Carrie: The Musical is the first in the theatre's more mature show schedule called MLT: After Dark. "A lot of our seasons tend to...
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65

Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Woman shot on Carrol Drive in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 20-year-old Jaylia Green was shot at 209 Carrol Drive in Warner Robins, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. In a Facebook post, police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. They responded to a call of shots fired, and after...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life

PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Veteran is gifted a new home in Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — Sergeant Mark Smith served in Iraq in the U.S. Marine Corps, until his third combat tour in 2016 when he stepped on a land mine and lost his leg. After rehab and a new prosthetic, he still faces chronic knee and back pain while working as a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.
COCHRAN, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
CENTERVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins woman starts mental health support group

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For one Houston County woman, mental health and wellbeing are at the top of her list.She's inviting those who feel the same to join her through a mental health support group. The CDC reports that more than one out of five adults have gotten mental-health...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
mercer.edu

Second annual Gothic Festival celebrates art, literature, film on Macon campus

MACON – Mercer University will host its second Gothic Festival Oct. 26-29, featuring a few new additions to the inaugural Gothic-themed events held on the Macon campus last year. This year’s festival was organized by Dr. Clara Mengolini, associate professor of Spanish literature, and Marc Jolley, senior lecturer of...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy