Lubbock, TX

Country Rolled: Texas Tech tops West Virginia, 48-10

By David Collier
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech decided on Behren Morton as its starting quarterback for a second straight game in Saturday’s homecoming contest with West Virginia.

The redshirt freshman made his case to start many more in Texas Tech’s 48-10 win over West Virginia Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The margin of victory is the largest in a Big 12 home game since 2009.

Morton completed 28-of-45 pass attempts for 325 yards and two touchdown passes in a little over three-quarters of work. It was his second straight game with more than 300 yards passing.

On the first drive, the Red Raiders would march down the field in eight plays and score on a 19-yard Tahj Brooks touchdown run to jump in front 7-0.

After converting a 4th down on the first drive, Texas Tech converted three more on its next possession. The conversions led to Brooks’ second touchdown of the game and a 14-0 Red Raider lead with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter. Brooks eclipsed century mark on the ground with 107 rushing yards on 17 carries.

West Virginia would get on the scoreboard after a 15-play, 61-yard drive capped by a Casey Legg 38-yard field goal to make it 14-3 late in the first quarter.

Texas Tech would answer early in the second quarter with a 46-yard field goal from Trey Wolff to push the lead back to 14 points.

Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders converted two more 4th downs on their next drive to improve to 6-for-6 on the day. The luck would run out later in that drive when the Mountaineers sacked Morton on 4th & 1 at West Virginia’s 31-yard line.

Texas Tech returned the favor on the Mountaineers’ next drive. Kosi Eldridge and Tyree Wilson combined for a sack of JT Daniels on 4th & 10 to force the turnover on downs late in the second quarter.

The defense came up big again late in the final seconds of the half. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepted a Daniels pass in the end zone to prevent a late Mountaineer score before halftime.

The second half started like the first ended. This time it was Malik Dunlap intercepting the Daniels pass.

Two plays later, Morton connected with Xavier White, and the Monterey product went 55 yards for the score and a 24-3 Texas Tech lead. White finished with eight catches for 139 yards.

West Virginia would pin Texas Tech inside the 10-yard line after a punt, but the Red Raiders offense was unphased.

Morton completed six passes on a 91-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard strike to Loic Fouonji for a touchdown to put Texas Tech in front 31-3 with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter.

After 17 straight Texas Tech points, West Virginia would get on the board with a Daniels 28-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton to cut the Red Raiders’ lead to 31-10.

Texas Tech’s defense would force a turnover on West Virginia’s next possession. Jacob Rodriguez stripped the ball from C.J. Donaldson and Tyrique Matthews would recover the fumble.

The offense would turn it into more points early in the fourth quarter. Sarodorick Thompson capped an eight-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown run and a 38-10 lead.

West Virginia would turn the ball over on the first play of its next possession. Rayshad Williams was on the receiving end of Daniels’ third interception of the day.

Trey Wolff would nail a 26-yard field goal on Texas Tech’s ensuing drive to make it 41-10.

Donovan Smith would relieve Morton in the fourth quarter. Smith would finish the scoring with a touchdown pass to Brady Boyd with 2:33 remaining in the game.

The Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) return to action against Baylor at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday at Jones Stadium.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

