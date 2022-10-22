If I were Tennessee, I’d have a hard time not sleeping on Kentucky. After all, Tennessee just delivered the victory of the college football season against Alabama a couple of weeks ago. The Vols have the legitimate Heisman Trophy contender and the nation’s No. 2 offense, which is expected to return No. 1 receiver Cedric Tillman. They have a post-September top-3 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in 21 years.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO