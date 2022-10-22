ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list

Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Eli Drinkwitz plays coy when asked about Mizzou's backup QB situation

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz isn’t giving anything away in regard to the Tigers’ backup quarterback situation. Drinkwitz recently fielded a question on the topic and gave a short, non-telling answer. Drinkwitz was specifically asked what would happen if starting quarterback Brady Cook were to have to miss...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Why Tennessee sleeping on the 2022 version of Kentucky could spoil all the good vibes on Rocky Top

If I were Tennessee, I’d have a hard time not sleeping on Kentucky. After all, Tennessee just delivered the victory of the college football season against Alabama a couple of weeks ago. The Vols have the legitimate Heisman Trophy contender and the nation’s No. 2 offense, which is expected to return No. 1 receiver Cedric Tillman. They have a post-September top-3 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in 21 years.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy