Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz talks South Carolina special teams, MarShawn Lloyd, says Luther Burden is 'just scratching the surface'
Missouri snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 17-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Up next for the Tigers is a visit this weekend to South Carolina to face the resurgent Gamecocks, who are playing well at 5-2 on the season. During the weekly SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, Missouri coach...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz plays coy when asked about Mizzou's backup QB situation
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz isn’t giving anything away in regard to the Tigers’ backup quarterback situation. Drinkwitz recently fielded a question on the topic and gave a short, non-telling answer. Drinkwitz was specifically asked what would happen if starting quarterback Brady Cook were to have to miss...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Why Tennessee sleeping on the 2022 version of Kentucky could spoil all the good vibes on Rocky Top
If I were Tennessee, I’d have a hard time not sleeping on Kentucky. After all, Tennessee just delivered the victory of the college football season against Alabama a couple of weeks ago. The Vols have the legitimate Heisman Trophy contender and the nation’s No. 2 offense, which is expected to return No. 1 receiver Cedric Tillman. They have a post-September top-3 ranking in the AP Poll for the first time in 21 years.
mainstreetmaury.com
Summertown's Burleson commits to Vanderbilt baseball
Grayson Burleson received a college baseball scholarship offer from his “dream school”. That’s how, as a high school sophomore, the Summertown standout became a Vanderbilt commit.
atozsports.com
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
Vanderbilt students upset over affordability of new graduate apartments
The cheapest apartment is just under $1,400 and and is also under 300 square feet.
New renderings of proposed Tennessee Titans stadium
Images of what the new proposed Tennessee Titans stadium are being released for the first time.
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
