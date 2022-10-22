Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Nikki Cross returns, attacks Bianca Belair and Bayley during main event
In the main event of WWE Raw on Monday night, Bayley managed to score her first singles win over Bianca Belair in nearly two years. It wasn't all good news for Bayley, however, as she was attacked by Nikki Cross after scoring the win. Cross had helped Bayley get the...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Natalya & Her Sister, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods, Kane, More
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky. The official Twitter account of the show posted a video preview of the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s appearance on the show. You can check that out below:. Xavier Woods took to Twitter to hype...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
wrestleview.com
Backstage news on Cathy Kelley and who she talked to before returning to WWE
According to a report by Fightful Select, Cathy Kelley reportedly taled with AEW before her recent return to WWE. Kelley returned to WWE earlier this month as backstage interviewer, which was part of the commentary team changes under Paul Levesque. It is being said by Fightful that Kelley spoke with...
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: WWE Possibly Reveals Bray Wyatt’s Newest Associate
We might have a glimpse. There are all kinds of things that need to come together to make a wrestling story work in the right way and one of the most important is finding the right people. Putting someone in the wrong spot can mess up quite a bit, especially if the first impression is wrong. Earlier this week, we might have gotten a look at the newest member of a big storyline.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
stillrealtous.com
Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire WCW Star When He Joined WWE
After WWE acquired WCW fans waited patiently for the WCW stars to arrive on WWE programming. Buff Bagwell made his debut with WWE when he faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw, but things quickly went south for Bagwell. During a recent interview with Chris Van...
stillrealtous.com
Former Superstar Confirms Talks With WWE
WWE returns are all the rage right now as Triple H’s regime has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. It’s been a while since fans have seen Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, on WWE programming, but according to him he’s still in contact with the company.
