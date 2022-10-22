For decades, there was a standard path to sitcom stardom: Start out in standup, get spotted by a network or studio scout, land a development deal and then hopefully star in a hit comedy based on your routine. That pipeline peaked in the 90s, when comedians like Tim Allen, Roseanne Barr, Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Romano and others were examples of how that pattern worked. Until it didn’t. Ensemble comedies (often single-camera) like “The Office” and “Modern Family” began to overshadow those comic-driven laffers.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO