ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
SFGate

Adele Floats in Her Complex River of Thoughts in ‘I Drink Wine’ Video

Adele drinks wine — and floats around in her thoughts in the new music video for “I Drink Wine.” On Wednesday, the singer released the video for the fan-favorite track off 30, which she says was the visual she shot for the album. The Joe Talbot-directed video...
SFGate

Lainey Wilson Is Country’s Newest Star. She’s Just Trying to Stay Sane

One morning in early September, Lainey Wilson awoke to the news that she’d received her first CMA Awards nomination. But not just one; she had six in total, including Female Vocalist of the Year. After she blinked the sleep out of her eyes and realized she wasn’t still dreaming, she called her parents at home in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

Selena Gomez Cancels ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance After Testing Positive for COVID

Gomez uploaded a photo of herself lying on a couch on the morning of her scheduled appearance to her Instagram story and informed her fans of the cancellation. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” Gomez wrote. “I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that covid is still out there.”
SFGate

Netflix Renews Wanda Sykes’ ‘The Upshaws’ for Season 3 as It Creates New Comedy Pipeline for Standups (EXCLUSIVE)

For decades, there was a standard path to sitcom stardom: Start out in standup, get spotted by a network or studio scout, land a development deal and then hopefully star in a hit comedy based on your routine. That pipeline peaked in the 90s, when comedians like Tim Allen, Roseanne Barr, Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Romano and others were examples of how that pattern worked. Until it didn’t. Ensemble comedies (often single-camera) like “The Office” and “Modern Family” began to overshadow those comic-driven laffers.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy