Brian Kelly updates injury situations ahead of Alabama, reacts to LSU playing meaningful games in November
Brian Kelly and LSU are off this week, and will soon focus on Alabama next week. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Kelly updated the injury situations for Major Burns, Jack Bech and John Emery. “Major will be non-contact for the rest of the week and then he’ll be cleared...
Greg McElroy previews Alabama-LSU, notes Tennessee parallels
Greg McElroy thinks Bama will be back better than ever on Nov. 5, and will take home the win against the Tigers. Although they may get the win, it won’t be an easy game for the Crimson Tide, according to McElroy, who shared his thoughts on “College Football Live.”
Brian Kelly offers early impressions of Bryce Young, calls it an 'enormous challenge' for LSU's defense
Brian Kelly and LSU have had a tall order already to defend mobile quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson and Jaxson Dart, but the LSU coach said Alabama’s Bryce Young is in a class by himself. “They’ve all been so difficult to defend and this will be the most difficult,” Kelly...
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
Jimbo Fisher praises Ole Miss running backs, reviews Conner Weigman's performance at South Carolina
Jimbo Fisher gave his latest updates on the Texas A&M quarterbacks as the Aggies try to stop a losing skid with Ole Miss on tap this week. The Aggies dealt with a quarterback change at South Carolina when Haynes King left with an apparent shoulder injury. Fisher said on the SEC coaches media teleconference that the shoulder recovered really well, he’s moved well, and he’s available for this week’s game against Ole Miss.
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
Lane Kiffin takes epic dig at Texas A&M's deep pockets ahead of trip to College Station
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss lost for the first time this season Saturday. The Rebels jumped out to an early 17-3 lead at LSU, but the Tigers roared back to win, 45-20. No. 15 Ole Miss is back on the road this Saturday for a game at Texas A&M, which is struggling at 3-4 on the season.
LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
CFB analyst breaks down Jayden Daniels' strong performance against Ole Miss
Jayden Daniels was incredible in LSU’s statement win over Ole Miss Saturday. He threw for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Rebels, leading LSU to a dominant 45-20 win. ESPN radio’s Rick Neuheisel discusses Daniels’ hot game Tuesday on the “Full Ride”. “How about Jayden...
Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list
Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
Kim Mulkey and LSU Add Commitment From 2023 Five-Star Aalyah Del Rosario
The No. 1 post player in the 2023 class is a Tiger, joins high school teammate Angelica Velez.
Tell the Truth Monday: LSU might be best in sub-par SEC West
It’s 8 down and 4 to go for LSU. The Tigers are two-thirds of the way through head coach Brian Kelly’s first season as they enter their open date. They are 6-2 and 4-1 in the SEC. They are 1 of 3 teams in the SEC West that...
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
Greg McElroy says LSU didn't just beat Ole Miss, the Tigers 'dominated'
Ole Miss (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season as the Rebels fell 45-20 to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers themselves have been up-and-down and inconsistent when looking at the season overall, they certainly have tarnished some undefeated records, and now Ole Miss joins a list that includes Mississippi State.
Houma, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Football Albany at Amite
Prep action as the Warriors welcome the Hornets--and a whole bunch of alumni--for their biggest homecoming game in a long time.
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
