numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr.'s status is currently in question for lumbar spine injury management purposes. Expect Jeff Green to see a boost in playing time versus a Lakers' unit allowing a 103.4 defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
numberfire.com
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins starting for Thunder on Tuesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Wiggins will get the start on Tuesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 17.2 minutes against the Clippers. Wiggins' Tuesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting in Pelcians' Tuesday contest for Herbert Jones (knee)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his first appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after Herbert Jones was ruled out with a knee injury. Alvarado's projection includes 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Naji Marshall for inactive Brandon Ingram (concussion) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Marshall. will start at the four after Brandon Ingram n was held out with a concussion. In a matchup against a Dallas team allowing a 103.6 defensive rating, our models project Marshall to score 17.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/24/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 10/24/22: Can We Trust the Public and Back the Nuggets?
Under 215.0 (-110) - 4 stars. These two teams just squared up over the weekend, a game that resulted in a 112-109 win for the Miami Heat at home. For tonight's game, our model is projecting a final score of just 104.3 to 101.0 in favor of the home Heat again.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Otto Porter (hamstring) still out Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Porter continues to deal with his strained left hamstring. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to make his team debut this season. In 63 games last season for Golden State, Porter...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/24/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is probable to play on Wednesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In an opportunity against a Denver unit allowing a 121.2 defensive rating, our modes project Davis to score 44.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams injures ankle in Chargers loss
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams said he sprained his ankle in Sunday's 37-23, Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams left in the fourth quarter and didn't return, although the lopsided score may have contributed to the decision to keep him out. He is scheduled to undergo testing on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury, but Williams will at least have extra time to recover since the Chargers are on bye in Week 8. If Williams does miss game action, there will be more targets available for Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett. Joshua Palmer, who sat out Week 7 with a concussion, would likely take on the majority of Williams' snaps and routes run.
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (ankle) ruled out for Sunday game
The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out Terry Rozier (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Rozier suffered an ankle sprain on Friday and wasn't expected to suit up for today's game. Dennis Smith Jr. should be expected to start in his spot against the Hawks today. Our models project...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 10/25/22
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, basketball daily fantasy would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. Well, as a result, NBA daily fantasy...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Can the Bears Cover a Lofty Spread Visiting New England?
In an inter-conference matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions, we have the Chicago Bears hitting the road to take on the New England Patriots. Chicago has lost their last three games while New England is coming off of two dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
