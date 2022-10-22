Read full article on original website
Get to know your Sweetwater County candidates for the upcoming election
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The General Election is coming up fast. On November 8, 2022, everyone will have the chance to vote if they haven’t already done so through the mail. Do you know who you are voting for? Wyo4news took some time to message most of the candidates that have a little competition to see why they should be chosen for this term. Below are those running in the Sweetwater County election, which includes Mayors, Wards, and other boards. The list is below with each candidate’s responses.
The K-9s of SWCSO Part 1: Jara
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The mold was broken with the addition of K-9 Deputy Jara as she entered the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s department in 2016. History – Jara came to Sweetwater County from an organization called K-9 working dogs international, based out of Kansas at the time but has since moved to Ohio. Being shipped to the United States as a young pup from Europe, Jara began her training there before eventually being purchased by the SWCSO through the agency’s drug seizure fund. After purchase, Jara who was originally with another handler made her way to Deputy Derek Morell and the two have been a perfect match ever since. Not to say there weren’t some learning curves in the infancy of their career together. Morell jokingly suggests, “It took about 6 months for Jara to train me and I always tell people I’m on the dumb end of the leash.”
City Council workshop tomorrow night to discuss two proposed massage ordinances
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — There will be a Special City Council meeting/Workshop to be held tomorrow evening, October 26 at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers. They will be discussing the two proposed massage ordinances in depth (2022-13 and 2022-14). Below is the PDF version of the agenda.
Creating Crowheart Butte
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting Zach Kennah, author of the graphic novel Crowheart Butte. Kennah will be presenting on the process of creating the novel and his experience in writing and illustrating the work. The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 3, at 7 p.m. in room 1302.
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:. - 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid...
Jenifer Lee Weeks (November 28, 1956 – October 16, 2022)
Jenifer Lee Weeks, 65, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Donna D. Ward (May 9, 1948 – October 16, 2022)
Donna D. Ward, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She died peacefully in her sleep. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Union Congregational Church, UCC, 350 Mansface Street, Green River, Wyoming.
Judith Ann Taylor Walker (June 14, 1941 – October 22, 2022)
Judith Ann (Judy) Taylor Walker passed away on October 22, 2022, in Rock Springs, WY. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Mountain View Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in the Fort Bridger Cemetery.
The K-9s of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The K-9 unit at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office has been growing and developing over the last few years with 3 Belgian Malinois on the team and their handlers. Many in the community may have seen the dogs in action around town, or maybe on TV. Many will remember hearing of the passing of former K-9s and the devastation by the department when that happened. But who are the K-9s currently working at SWCSO? Wyo4news was able to sit down with Deputies Morrel, Morris, and Sprecher as they talked about their dogs Jara, Arry, and Deena. Each duo has a bond, a partnership, and a story. Over the next few days, these stories will be shared with the public in a one-of-a-kind interview with the entire team.
Early morning fire call in Green River
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 5:06 a.m. this morning, Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a four-plex type apartment building in Green River. Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on the scene and found the upstairs apartment to...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 24 – October 25, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Cloudy with a possible snow shower this morning, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
