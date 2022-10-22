Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr.'s status is currently in question for lumbar spine injury management purposes. Expect Jeff Green to see a boost in playing time versus a Lakers' unit allowing a 103.4 defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) out again on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Anderson continues to deal with a back issue and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could continue to see more minutes on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting in Pelcians' Tuesday contest for Herbert Jones (knee)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his first appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after Herbert Jones was ruled out with a knee injury. Alvarado's projection includes 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Naji Marshall for inactive Brandon Ingram (concussion) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Marshall. will start at the four after Brandon Ingram n was held out with a concussion. In a matchup against a Dallas team allowing a 103.6 defensive rating, our models project Marshall to score 17.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook has been downgraded to doubtful and appears set to miss Wednesday's clash with Denver. Anthony Davis (back) and LeBron James (foot) are both listed as probable. Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 10/24/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy starting in Pelicans' Tuesday lineup for Zion Williamson (hip)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Murphy will start at the four after Zion Williamson was ruled out. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murphy to score 26.8 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 10/24/22: Can We Trust the Public and Back the Nuggets?
Under 215.0 (-110) - 4 stars. These two teams just squared up over the weekend, a game that resulted in a 112-109 win for the Miami Heat at home. For tonight's game, our model is projecting a final score of just 104.3 to 101.0 in favor of the home Heat again.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (back) questionable to return on Wednesday
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (back) is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Beal has not returned since leaving the first quarter with a back ailment. Expect Will Barton to see more minutes after he started the second half with Washington's starters. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/24/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Otto Porter (hamstring) still out Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Porter continues to deal with his strained left hamstring. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to make his team debut this season. In 63 games last season for Golden State, Porter...
numberfire.com
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) questionable for Wednesday's contest versus 76ers
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a one-game absence with a right ankle sprain. Barnes' availability remains in limbo on Wednesday. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes if Barnes is ruled out against a Philly unit allowing a 114.7 defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is probable to play on Wednesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In an opportunity against a Denver unit allowing a 121.2 defensive rating, our modes project Davis to score 44.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 10/25/22
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, basketball daily fantasy would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. Well, as a result, NBA daily fantasy...
