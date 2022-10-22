ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

5-vehicle crash investigation on East Platte Avenue

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pO9aC_0ijBz2S500

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a five-vehicle traffic crash that occurred after a CSPD cruiser collided with another vehicle Saturday morning on Oct. 22.

At approximately 9:42 a.m., CSPD was responding to an assault in progress near the corner of E. Platte and Iowa Avenue. Officers had activated emergency lights and sirens while traveling to the crime scene, according to police reports.

As police traveled through the intersection of E. Platte Avenue and N. Circle Drive, one marked CSPD cruiser collided with another vehicle. The momentum of the vehicles carried them into additional traffic. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, said CSPD.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. It is unclear if any parties were harmed during the collision.

All roads were closed for several hours except northbound traffic on Circle Drive, including the intersection of Platte and Circle. All roadways were open as of 2:25 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Garden of the Gods Rd.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 6:45 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said their investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the street in the middle of the block and not using a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east in the left lane of Garden of the Gods Rd. Police say the pedestrian was taken […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car crash sends van into house near Uintah Street

TUESDAY 10/25/22 6:05 a.m. CSPD said as of 11:30 p.m. all lanes are open. MONDAY 10/24/22 10:19 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — A van crashed into an occupied home on Monday after a crash sent it off the road. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 8:55 p.m., officers with the Gold Hill […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Rollover crash closes part of Constitution east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy roadway was closed in El Paso County following a crash on Monday. Just after noon, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced a crash had occurred near Constitution and Hannah Ridge. The area is east of Colorado Springs. Westbound Constitution was shut down at Akers for the investigation.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

EPSO makes second arrest in homicide investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz, who was killed a short distance away from a fire that occurred at a homeless camp at B street, in the Stratmoor Hills area. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) on Monday, Oct. 10 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Two charged in connection to Old Stage Road murder

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been charged with Accessory to a Crime in connection to a body found on Old Stage Road in May. The prime suspect was already charged with Second Degree Murder while incarcerated for a different crime. In an update on the case, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Aggressive panhandler robs several stores before arrest

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man on Aggravated Robbery charges after police say he was aggressively panhandling outside of a business, and when asked to leave, he threatened the employees and stole cash from the register before going on to rob another business. PPD said the incident occurred just after […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State investigating Colorado Springs daycare following incident involving bleach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has confirmed the state is currently investigating a Colorado Springs daycare facility after an incident involving a three-year-old preschooler and bleach.  The Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) confirmed with 13 Investigates that they are investigating multiple potential licensing violations after an incident occurred at the Kid City The post State investigating Colorado Springs daycare following incident involving bleach appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects allegedly attempt to steal vehicle from owner in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from an owner following a round of gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an attempted motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of S. Chelton Road, just after 8 p.m. At the scene, police said they learned The post 2 suspects allegedly attempt to steal vehicle from owner in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo woman’s death being investigated as homicide

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The shooting death of a 73-year-old woman at a home in rural Pueblo County is being investigated as a homicide, the Pueblo County Sheriff said. Patti Magby died the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Burglary suspect arrested twice within three days

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man on multiple burglary charges after police said he tried to burglarize a second business just days after his first arrest. According to PPD, officers responded around midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to a restaurant in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, near […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Driver hits power line pole, Union Boulevard closed

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic crash after a driver crashed into a power line pole, early Sunday morning on Oct. 23. Robert Schmalz, 48, was cited for Careless Driving, Roadways Laned for Traffic and Driving Under the Influence. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crash along Constitution east of Colorado Springs

One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 6 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car thief fires gun at car owner, owner fires back

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Oct. 24, the victim of an attempted car theft in Colorado Springs fired a gun at the thieves after police say the thieves fired at the owner when confronted. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Chelton […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Attentive deputy hears inmate breaking cell window

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s quick actions for catching an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail breaking his cell window, likely in an attempt to bring contraband into the jail, PCSO said. According to PCSO, a deputy was working the first floor of the jail at about […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

2 arrested following armed robbery at business

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested and charged following an armed robbery at a business Saturday night on Oct. 22, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). 21-year-old Marco Ortega and 22-year-old Hale Abundio Poloa were both arrested and charged with attempted homicide and robbery. Police said one of the suspects had multiple […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 adults die at Lake Pueblo on Sunday

One woman dead after a head-on collision on I-25. Concerns in Colorado this Halloween with rainbow fentanyl. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Preventing future wildfires after five blazes sparked in two days. Updated: 6 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH: Shooting at...
PUEBLO, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Cripple Creek October 16, 2022 Edition

10-08-2022 Evangelina Virginia Avila, 72 years old of Penrose, was summonsed and released for 42-4-1402 Careless Driving. 10-12-2022 Rodrigo Lopez Lucio, 26 years old of Westminster, was summonsed and released for 42-4-1301 (2)(a) Drove vehicle excessive alcohol, 41-4-1409(1) Owner Operated uninsured vehicle, and 42-4-1402 Careless Driving. 10-14-2022 Daveed Zich, 31...
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy