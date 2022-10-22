Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
A demonologist coming to northern Maine to banish a curse
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- For Chris DeFlorio, dealing with demons isn’t something from a horror movie. It’s terrifyingly real. When an Aroostook County resident contacted him to report suffering from a witchcraft curse, the demonologist did what years of police training and spiritual study ingrained in him: he jumped in to help.
WPFO
Police: 16-year-old Massachusetts girl believed to be in danger may be in Maine
WELLS (WGME) -- Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl who is in danger and could be in Maine. Police say Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham, Massachusetts between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on October 18. Police say there has been no contact with weaver...
WPFO
2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school
JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
WPFO
Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team
READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
WPFO
Man suspected of setting over 20 fires in Maine
BALDWIN (WGME) – A 60-year-old man reportedly admitted to setting over 20 roadside fires in Maine, according to Maine Forest Rangers. The Maine Forest Rangers and State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators say a months-long investigation into over 20 roadside fires, each with similar characteristics, concluded on Friday. Following...
WPFO
'Drive for Kids' golf tournament aims to bring celebrities, fun to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There's an exciting new golf tournament coming to Maine next summer that will consist of great golf, celebrity stars and a whole lot of fun. Maine sports legend and longtime NESN host Tom Caron made the trek north to tee up Monday's big announcement. "You know we...
WPFO
Will Halloween weather in Maine be a trick or a treat?
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of being stuck in the fog and rain? We only have to deal with it for one more day. Much nicer and sunnier weather will be with us for the end of the week and into the weekend, and Halloween is looking pretty nice. A tropical area...
WPFO
Gov. Mills, former Gov. LePage square off on economy, education, lobster in CBS13 debate
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage sparred in the CBS13/FOX23 and Bangor Daily News gubernatorial debate Monday night. Tuesday will be two weeks until Election Day, but Monday night was a chance for the candidates to make one more plea to Maine voters. While...
WPFO
Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
WPFO
Damp Tuesday on tap for Maine, tropical downpours expected Wednesday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Another damp day is in store for Tuesday, with drizzle and low clouds through the day. A tropical disturbance will move into Maine on Wednesday, bringing a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Much nicer weather returns by Thursday. Tuesday will be drizzly, misty and...
WPFO
Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
WPFO
Maine childcare providers to get $5.5 million to expand childcare availability
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will reportedly award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine childcare providers to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality childcare for working families in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills says these new grants build on her work to...
WPFO
3 Maine students taken to hospital after school vehicle, van collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- Three students were taken to a hospital after an Auburn school vehicle and a van collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Lewiston Rd. and Gloucester Hill Rd. around 8:15 a.m. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a van operated by the...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Were there any legal repercussions following 2021 Auburn home explosion?
Back in December, just days before Christmas, Auburn Police say there was an explosion inside a house on Broadview Avenue caused by someone using butane to extract THC from marijuana. Authorities said it left a man with serious burns and the home uninhabitable. Brad asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “Whatever happened...
WPFO
EPA awarding nearly $1 billion to schools, including in Maine, for electric buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants...
WPFO
Truth Tracker: Maine Republican Party ad blames inflation on Gov. Mills
The economy and specifically, inflation, have been big part of the elections in Maine and across the country. It's also a big part of some of the negative political ads that have been running lately. An ad from the Maine Republican Party cuts to the chase, showing people's wallets and...
WPFO
Tropical feel to start the week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
WPFO
Missing teen girl from Morrill found safe
MORRILL (WGME) -- The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Morrill. Police say Ariana Montgomery was last seen October 14 in Orland. She reportedly left home with another person and did not return. Police say she has talked with her...
WPFO
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
WPFO
Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
Comments / 0