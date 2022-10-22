ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

A demonologist coming to northern Maine to banish a curse

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- For Chris DeFlorio, dealing with demons isn’t something from a horror movie. It’s terrifyingly real. When an Aroostook County resident contacted him to report suffering from a witchcraft curse, the demonologist did what years of police training and spiritual study ingrained in him: he jumped in to help.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WPFO

2 teens expelled for drawing swastika in Maine school

JAY (WGME) -- Two Maine students who are accused of drawing of a swastika and writing a racial slur in a high school have been expelled indefinitely, according to the Livermore Falls Advertiser. The 15- and 17-year-old Spruce Mountain High School students were charged earlier this month with criminal mischief...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WPFO

Maine Make-A-Wish teen wishes for renovated softball field for her team

READFIELD (WGME) - A Manchester teen and cancer survivor used her Make-A-Wish for something to benefit herself and her friends. 17-year-old Alexis Michaud plays for the softball team at Maranacook High School and she wished to renovate her school's softball field. The field with all of its new additions was...
READFIELD, ME
WPFO

Man suspected of setting over 20 fires in Maine

BALDWIN (WGME) – A 60-year-old man reportedly admitted to setting over 20 roadside fires in Maine, according to Maine Forest Rangers. The Maine Forest Rangers and State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators say a months-long investigation into over 20 roadside fires, each with similar characteristics, concluded on Friday. Following...
BALDWIN, ME
WPFO

Will Halloween weather in Maine be a trick or a treat?

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of being stuck in the fog and rain? We only have to deal with it for one more day. Much nicer and sunnier weather will be with us for the end of the week and into the weekend, and Halloween is looking pretty nice. A tropical area...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Jury finds 3 men guilty of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Three men accused of being part of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 have been found guilty on felony charges of gang membership, providing materials for an act of terrorism and felony firearm. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WPFO

Damp Tuesday on tap for Maine, tropical downpours expected Wednesday

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Another damp day is in store for Tuesday, with drizzle and low clouds through the day. A tropical disturbance will move into Maine on Wednesday, bringing a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon. Much nicer weather returns by Thursday. Tuesday will be drizzly, misty and...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Tropical feel to start the week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Warm and wet weather will be with us to start off the week, with rain chances through Wednesday. Much drier weather returns as we end the week. A weak and slow moving coastal system will keep our weather unsettled through Wednesday. Monday will feature showers and drizzle through...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Missing teen girl from Morrill found safe

MORRILL (WGME) -- The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Morrill. Police say Ariana Montgomery was last seen October 14 in Orland. She reportedly left home with another person and did not return. Police say she has talked with her...
MORRILL, ME
WPFO

Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Nation's Report Card shows declines in reading, math scores in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)—Results from a national assessment of hundreds of thousands of students shows math and reading scores have declined in a majority of states. The report comes from the National Assessment of Education Progress, also known as The Nation’s Report Card. More than 400,000 students nationwide took the...
MAINE STATE

