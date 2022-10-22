WELLS (WGME) -- Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl who is in danger and could be in Maine. Police say Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham, Massachusetts between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on October 18. Police say there has been no contact with weaver...

RAYNHAM, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO