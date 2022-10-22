No. 21 Cincinnati holds off late SMU rally 29-27
DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati held on for a 29-27 win over SMU.
The Bearcats broke up a potential game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to clinch their sixth consecutive victory.
Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats, who have won 19 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents.
After Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 left to pull SMU within two, Preston Stone’s pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. was incomplete.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0