ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

No. 21 Cincinnati holds off late SMU rally 29-27

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2bCr_0ijBy46u00

DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Coe kicked a school-record five field goals, including a season-long 52-yarder, and No. 21 Cincinnati held on for a 29-27 win over SMU.

The Bearcats broke up a potential game-tying two-point play in the closing minutes to clinch their sixth consecutive victory.

Charles McClelland and Ryan Montgomery scored on runs of 76 yards and 1 yard for the Bearcats, who have won 19 consecutive games against American Athletic Conference opponents.

After Tyler Lavine scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:57 left to pull SMU within two, Preston Stone’s pass intended for Roderick Daniels Jr. was incomplete.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Central State to connect HBCU students with professionals at nationwide event

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s only public HBCU, Central State University, will participate in the “Rise to the Challenge Summit 2022” alongside other HBCUs across the country. According to a release, the event is intended to connect HBCU students with career opportunities. Students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to meet with corporate, small […]
WILBERFORCE, OH
WDTN

Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Vacant home charred by Dayton blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was left a burnt-out husk after catching fire Monday morning. On Monday, October 24, Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the 100 block of June Street for a house fire with heavy flames. Crews responded just before 9:40 a.m., authorities said. When crews arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

‘It’s a godsend’ Dayton CLC changes veterans’ lives

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Living Center at the Dayton Veterans Affairs is a vital resource for our local veterans that specializes in both short-term and long-term care. This resource is available to anyone who has served our country, and as the doctors, nurses, and veterans will all tell you, the facility goes beyond […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man arrested in Dayton pleads guilty to Capitol riot offense

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man arrested in Dayton has pleaded guilty to one of four charges related to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to court documents, Kenneth Duncan Massie and two others were charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Lanes cleared on I-75 after multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes have been reopened on I-75 southbound Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash. According to Regional Dispatch, three vehicles were involved a crash that has caused the right lane on I-75 southbound to be blocked near Third Street in Dayton. Medics were called to the scene, but reportedly have not […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Jamestown man killed in Clinton County crash

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Jeffery Bruggeman of Jamestown was driving a black Honda CRV southeast on SR 73 in Greene Township. Just before 8:50 a.m., Bruggeman drove left of center and collided with a white pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old. Both cars then went off the road and landed in a ditch.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy