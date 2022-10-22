ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big plays carry Furman past VMI 41-3

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Wayne Anderson Jr.’s blocked punt in the second quarter highlighted three big plays that led to 21 points as Furman rolled to a 41-3 win over VMI on Saturday.

Dominic Roberto’s 57-yard run down the right side gave Furman a 10-0 lead four minutes into the second quarter. Luke Shiflett scored on a 2-yard run on the first play after Anderson blocked a Jack Culbreath punt, putting the scores 61-seconds apart.

Tyler Huff hit Joshua Harris deep down the middle for a 44-yard gain and on the next play found Ryan Miller for 11 yards to push the Paladins ahead 24-3 at the half. It was Miller’s 24th career TD reception, two shy of the school record.

The Paladins (6-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) have won four straight road games for the first time in 23 years.

Huff was 18-of-25 passing for 205 yards. Roberto, coming off a career-high 252 yards in his last game, carried just eight times for 94 yards.

Travis Blackshear had a 41-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter to highlight a defense that allowed 48 yards rushing and recorded four sacks.

Wyatt Hagan was 22 of 39 for 268 yards for the Keydets (1-6, 0-4), who have lost five straight.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

