Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River Host Playoff Games Friday
PLAYOFF FOOTBALL – The Big Horn Rams will lead off football playoff Friday hosting Mountain View kickoff is at 1:00, Tongue River opens the quarter finals at home with Cokeville they kick at 4:00 and the Broncs host Laramie kickoff at 6:00. We will broadcast the Big Horn game...
Sheridan Media
Campbell County at Sheridan Football Highlights – 10/21/22
0:22 Campbell County punts. Dane Steel returns 38 yards for TD – Sheridan 7 Campbell County 0. 0:43 Cael Gilbertson 21 yard run from Sheridan 45 to Campbell County 34. 1:11 Alex Haswell sacks Drube. Drube fumbles. Rater Tomlinson returns 21 yards for TD – Sheridan 14 Campbell County 0.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Finalists- Solid Hitch
We continue our series today on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next several days leading up to next week’s Pitch Night, we’ll be highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists are vying for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Darwin Williamson is creator of Solid Hitch, a trailer hitch innovation that is designed to eliminate rattles and excessive play while improving safety for anyone that tows trailers behind a vehicle.
Sheridan Media
Erin Kilbride Becomes A Member Of Association Of Community College Trustees
A Sheridan County woman now represents Wyoming’s community colleges on a national level. Earlier this month, Erin Kilbride was selected to be the new state representative with the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). It’s a non-profit educational organization of governing boards that represent more than 6,500 elected and...
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan College Sells Property East Of Campus For Building Remodel Costs
Sheridan College Sells Property East Of Campus For Building Remodel Costs. Sheridan College will soon be remodeling one of their buildings, and the college has secured some of the funds by selling some property. Recently the College Board of Trustees accepted a full price offer of $2.144 million from Whitney...
kotatv.com
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
oilcity.news
New skilled nursing facility opens at Veterans’ Home of Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — On Oct. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the opening of a new skilled nursing facility built on the grounds of the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo. The construction of the facility took just over two years, according to a Monday press release...
Sheridan Media
Free Landfill Day For Fall 2022 Is This Saturday
This weekend is the last chance this year for Sheridan County residents to get rid of anything they don’t need and not pay a price to dispose of it. This Saturday (October 29th) is the fall free landfill day from 7:30 am until 5:30pm. Residents can dispose of up...
Sheridan Media
SCSD#2 Board to Hold Special Meeting
Sheridan County School District #2 will hold a special Board Meeting on October 26, 2022 12:00 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room. There will be one recognition, Kristie Garriffa with the Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings, SCSD#2. In new business the board will address the following action items. Sue...
Sheridan Media
Clearmont Holiday Shop Hop to Be Held
Amy Rowe and son Alex Schneck pose with Christmas Decorations at last year’s Clearcreek Rec. District Christmas Bazaar. Several vendors will be in Clearmont on Nov. 4 and 5 from 10-4 p.m. both days for the Sixth Annual Shop Hop. Last year’s holiday event drew shoppers from Buffalo, Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Dog and Cat Shelter donations
The Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter operates primarily through grants and donations. Many of those donations are in the form of blankets, towels and sheets that families in Sheridan no longer need. The donations are appreciated and critical to the shelter. Dog beds and blankets not only provide warmth to...
Comments / 0