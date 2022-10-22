Read full article on original website
Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Shawn Michaels Doesn't See NXT Doing Cinematic Matches A Lot, Felt It Worked For NXT Halloween Havoc
The NXT Women's Title match between Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre took place in two parts at NXT Halloween Havoc. The first part happened in cinematic fashion as Toxic Attraction (Rose, Jacy Jayne, & Gigi Dolin) traveled to a haunted house where they were greeted by Fyre and a cast of characters. All four competitors traveled back to the arena to conclude the match in the ring.
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling
Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
MLW National Openweight Title Fight Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will once again be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event. During NWA 74, Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. Now, at NWA what Hard Times 3 he will put that title on the line against Colby Corino. Speaking on social media,...
AEW Rampage On 10/21 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Decreases
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/21 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership that Rampage has recorded since September 2. The...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/24): Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 24. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/24) Preston Vance defeated Baron Black. Eddie...
WWE Raw On 10/24 Records Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down Against NFL Coverage
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/24. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating...
Eddie Kingston: Me And Claudio Castagnoli Are Cool Now, Me And Bryan Danielson Will Never Be Cool
Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies. Kingston has made it clear that he does not like Bryan Danielson and has not liked Claudio Castagnoli. Kingston has aired his issues with both men on AEW television and kept his distance despite fighting on the same team with Bryan in Anarchy in the Arena and Claudio in Blood & Guts.
The Great Muta Makes Surprise Appearance At 10/26 NJPW Battle Autumn
The Great Muta returns to NJPW. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 26, The Great Muta made a surprise appearance helping Toru Yano advance to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title tournament. Muta showed up and misted Great-O-Khan, helping Yano secure the victory. Muta (Keiji Muto) is currently...
Orange Cassidy: I'm Basically The King Of The Atlantic Ocean
On the top October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy finally broke through and won a championship. Cassidy defeated PAC in singles competition, capturing the AEW All-Atlantic Championship with his victory. Cassidy was previously 0-7 in AEW title matches. Speaking on Torrey & Dan, Cassidy commented on his All-Atlantic...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23): Ronda Rousey Faces Liv Morgan
WWE held a live event on October 23 from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens &...
Jon Moxley: Renee Paquette Being In AEW Felt Like A Formality
On October 12, Tony Khan announced that Renee Paquette has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Paquette would make her television debut for the coming just hours later on AEW Dynamite, starting off the show by welcoming the Canadian crowd to Dynamite and interviewing Christian Cage. Speaking to Tony Pike...
Tales From The Territories Viewership For AWA Episode Drops Below 75,000
The viewership numbers are in for the third episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode three of Tales From The Territories drew 73,000 viewers. The episode focused on AWA and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 18. This number is down from episode two, which drew 111,000 viewers. Episode two focused on Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
NWA TV Title Match, Mask vs. Mask Bout Announced For NWA Hard Times 3
The National Wrestling Alliance continues to load up the card for NWA Hard Times 3. On the October 25 edition of NWA PowerrrSurge, Kyle Davis announced two new matches for the event on November 12. First, Question Mark will battle Question Mark II in a Mask vs. Mask Match. Previously, Aron Stevens introduced a new Question Mark, which was clearly Rodney Mack in disguise. Stevens was closely associated with the original Question Mark (Jocephus), who passed away in 2021. In recent weeks, a new Question Mark has arrived. Claiming to be the original's brother, he has been determined to defend his brother's honor.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Date And Location For IMPACT No Surrender 2023
IMPACT No Surrender returns. IMPACT announced that IMPACT No Surrender 2023 will take place on Friday, February 24 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air on IMPACT Plus. The company will tape two nights of television on February 25 and 26. IMPACT No Surrender has...
Elektra Lopez, Odyssey Jones Return To WWE NXT On 10/25/22
WWE NXT on October 25 marked the return of two individuals to the brand. After Indi Hartwell defeated Sol Ruca in strong fashion, Elektra Lopez returned to the brand and made a statement by beating up both women. Previously, Lopez was paired with Legado del Fantasma but now, the male members of that group are on the Friday Night SmackDown roster with Zelina Vega taking Elektra's place as a manager.
Velvet After Dark Edition Of NWA Powerrr Announced For 10/25
NWA Powerrr - Velvet After Dark (10/25) Fightful will have results from NWA Powerrr on October 25 following the conclusion of the event. Check out results from past NWA Powerrr episodes at Fightful's results section.
