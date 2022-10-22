Karl Anderson says he's not going to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson is scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5. Since Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, the champion's status of the show has been unclear. Anderson posted a video in which he stated that he won't be coming to Battle Autumn because he and Gallows are also booked for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. NJPW president Takami Ohbari subsequently stated that the company expects all talent to honor their commitments.

