Read full article on original website
Related
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Goldberg On Roman Reigns' Spear: I Don't Look Like A Girl When I Tackle People
Goldberg says Roman Reigns looks like a girl when he tackles people with his Spear. Goldberg has made the Spear an iconic finisher over the years. Having won numerous matches with the move, he has become a legend in the wrestling world. Plenty of wrestlers continue to use the Spear, including Reigns.
MLW National Openweight Title Fight Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will once again be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event. During NWA 74, Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. Now, at NWA what Hard Times 3 he will put that title on the line against Colby Corino. Speaking on social media,...
Karl Anderson: I'm Not Vacating Anything, I'll Defend The NEVER Openweight Title On My Time
Karl Anderson says he's not going to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson is scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5. Since Anderson and Doc Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, the champion's status of the show has been unclear. Anderson posted a video in which he stated that he won't be coming to Battle Autumn because he and Gallows are also booked for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. NJPW president Takami Ohbari subsequently stated that the company expects all talent to honor their commitments.
Wardlow: I Refuse To Have MJF As The Champion Of My Company, I'll Beat Him If He Wins The Title
Wardlow says he refuses to have MJF as the champion of his company. "Mr. Mayhem" made his AEW debut in 2019 and immediately aligned with MJF. He worked as the latter's bodyguard for the first two years of his time with the company. Both men were featured as members of The Pinnacle, but cracks in their alliance grew progressively worse until Wardlow finally turned on MJF at AEW Revolution in March 2022, where he helped CM Punk beat "The Salt of the Earth".
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
Black Adam To Make History For Dwayne Johnson, NXT Halloween Havoc Dark Matches, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, October 23, 2022. - The Rock's latest movie, Black Adam is expected to bring in upwards of 60 million dollars domestically at the box office, a personal best for any Dwayne Johnson-led film. Internationally, the movie is expected to Garner about 70 million dollars, making the approximated total $130 million at the box office.
Billy Corgan: NWA Could Potentially Work With WWE Or AEW As A Developmental Brand
Billy Corgan thinks the NWA could potentially serve as a developmental brand for WWE. Corgan previously worked with TNA and went on to become the president of the promotion. After he left the company, he bought the NWA in 2017, and he has been its president ever since. Speaking with...
Solo Sikoa: I Might Eliminate Myself From The Royal Rumble So I Don't Have To Face Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa says that he might eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble rather than trying to win the match and challenge Roman Reigns. Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he arrived at WWE Clash at the Castle and helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has established himself as the stable's dominant enforcer and an impressive competitor in his own right. Given his early success, some fans have wondered wheher Sikoa could step up and face Reigns at some point.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling
Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
AEW Rampage On 10/21 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Decreases
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/21 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 480,000 viewers on October 21. This number is up from the 458,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership that Rampage has recorded since September 2. The...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4
Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference
Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
CJ Perry Talks Bonding With Dennis Rodman Over Wrestling On 'The Surreal Life'
CJ Perry talks about her experience on The Surreal Life and her instant connection with Dennis Rodman because of their individual histories with professional wrestling. For those who miss watching Lana on Monday nights, they will soon be able to go back void as she stars in the returning VH1 reality show, The Surreal Life. Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, is returning to television screens alongside a cast of Celebrities including Kim Coles, Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, and more.
CJ Perry On Surreal Life, Nia Jax Feud, Miro's AEW Mentions, Lana Chants, Bruce Willis | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with CJ Perry ahead of the Surreal Life's return. Be sure to subscribe to CJPerry.com for more exclusive content!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23): Ronda Rousey Faces Liv Morgan
WWE held a live event on October 23 from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens &...
WWE Raw On 10/24 Records Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down Against NFL Coverage
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/24. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0