Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Set to Consider Censuring Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo
The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote Wednesday on whether to censure Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo for their role in the City Hall racism scandal. “In most people’s memories, it’s the first time there has been a censure motion heard against a councilmember,” Council President Paul Krekorian said at a briefing on Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
LA Councilwoman Raman Seeks Action on Ethics Commission’s Lobbying Reforms
Councilwoman Nithya Raman Tuesday filed a motion to have the Los Angeles City Council adopt lobbying reforms presented by the city’s Ethics Commission but placed on the back burner by former Council President Nury Martinez. The proposal seeks to make lobbying efforts more transparent and limit financial ties between...
mynewsla.com
Curren Price Elected LA City Council’s New President Pro Tempore
Councilman Curren Price will serve as the next president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council, after his colleagues voted 11-0 Tuesday to appoint him to the post. The president pro tempore is second in command of the City Council. Price was interested in seeking the council presidency after Nury Martinez resigned two weeks ago for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, but the council voted 10-0 for Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, the former president pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price.
mynewsla.com
Embattled LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Will Not Be Excused from Meetings
Embattled City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n will not be excused from council meetings as he continues to defy widespread calls to resign over his involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, Council President Paul Krekorian wrote in a letter to de LeÃ³n Monday. Krekorian responded to...
mynewsla.com
Stay Remains in Place in Masterson Accusers’ Civil Case
A lawsuit by plaintiffs who sued the Church of Scientology and actor Danny Masterson over alleged stalking and coverup allegations will remain on hold while Masterson’s criminal case plays out in another courthouse, a judge ruled Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven Kleifield said a stay on the...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Grabbing 2 Children Outside School
A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
mynewsla.com
Gardena Gang Member Sentenced to Prison in Racketeering Case
One of three members of a Gardena street gang linked to the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home was sentenced Tuesday to just over nine years in federal prison for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, was sentenced to 110 months behind...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Spree of Attacks in Tustin
A 28-year-old man was charged Tuesday with punching a pregnant woman in the stomach and sexually assaulting another woman in a series of crimes Friday in Tustin. Sean Anthony Aguilera was charged with sexual battery, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense, attempted robbery and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of battery.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera
A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (October 25, 2021)…Felon Admits Committing Rape Quarter Century Ago in Riverside
One Year Ago Today (October 25, 2021)…A 50-year-old ex-con who sexually assaulted a Riverside woman a quarter-century ago is slated to be sentenced to eight years in state prison. Ralph Leslie Kroll of Eastvale pleaded guilty last month to forcible rape and kidnapping as part of a plea agreement...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
mynewsla.com
One Man Wounded, One Man Arrested In Stabbing At The Port Of Long Beach
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. “Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship,” LBPD Officer Paige White...
mynewsla.com
$3 Million Rental Aid Program Launches For LA’s 13th District
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI. The...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Police Investigate Antisemitic Flyers
Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said Sunday. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Scott...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man and Woman Found Dead In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Board Extends Moratorium for Rentals in Idyllwild Area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. “We’re talking about rights...
Comments / 0