Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 200 PG&E customers south of Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 213 PG&E customers south of Palermo on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out around 1:56 p.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.
krcrtv.com
Around 80 acres to be burned near Loafer Creek on Tuesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — CAL FIRE said they plan to burn around 80 acres of land in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area on Tuesday. Nearby communities, including Oroville, are expected to see smoke throughout the operations, CAL FIRE officials confirmed. Officials are asking locals to NOT report any smoke...
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews begin control burn near Lake Oroville, Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:47 P.M. UPDATE - Crews have started a control burn in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said at about 11:15 a.m. that it has already burn about 10 acres. Crews will be burning 80 acres, causing smoke to be visible east of Oroville.
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke from controlled burns will be visible in east Oroville Monday and Tuesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke will be visible in east Oroville during controlled burns on Monday and Tuesday. CAL FIRE will be conducting two, 80 acre control burns in the Loafer Creek Recreation area. The controlled burns will only take place if weather permits.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks
This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces and set out a formula for increasing rent in the future to stop large rent spikes from happening. Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks. This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces...
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist injured in Glenn County crash Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was injured in a crash on County Road 200 in Glenn County Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima was attempting to make a left turn into a mobile home park around 3:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Burn permit suspension lifted in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties was lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Chief Scott Packwood canceled the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte Humane Society Gala returns to Chico on Nov. 5
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The 111th Butte Humane Society’s Gala is returning to Chico next weekend. The event will be at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds Jack Vanella Hall from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5. This year’s theme is "Prom through the Decades." People who attend can...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters are at the scene of a hay bale fire off of W Biggs Gridley Road on Sunday. The fire is burning inside of a large metal hay barn. CAL FIRE says that crews are protecting the homes around the building, as...
actionnewsnow.com
New data shows learning setbacks from the pandemic
California - Today, the California Department of Education released assessment data showing Spring 2022 scores for standardized testing are down from pre-pandemic levels. The standardized tests, English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC) and California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) test students' abilities in core subjects like Math and English and Language Arts (ELA).
actionnewsnow.com
Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico High Veteran Ring of Honor
The Veteran Ring of Honor will feature the names of veterans who attended high schools in Chico. The Veteran Ring of Honor will feature the names of veterans who attended high schools in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless camp clear out continues at Windchime Park, 72-hour notices issued
CHICO, Calif. - The city hopes to start enforcement at Windchime Park by the end of the week. Police issued final 72-hour notices on Monday which expire Thursday meaning cleanup can also start that day. According to the homeless lawsuit settlement agreement, within that 7-day time frame, the Outreach and...
actionnewsnow.com
November 8 General Election information
All ballots have prepaid postage and must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 15. They can also be dropped off in person at a secure ballot drop box, at a voting location or at a county elections office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. Ballots were sent out by local election officials on Oct. 10.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
Comments / 0