No. 17 Idaho dominates Portland State, moves to 5-2

MOSCOW, ID. — The Idaho Vandals continued their winning ways Saturday afternoon, beating the Portland State Vikings 56-21.

The Vandals’ offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Vandals ran for 309 yards on the day, throwing for 262 more.

Running back Anthony Woods was the star on the ground for the Vandals. On 15 carries, he ran for 132 yards and scored a touchdown. His longest run on the day was 27 yards.

Wideout Jermain Jackson also had a big day for the Vandals. He had four receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

However, the big play of the data came from Hayden Hatten. The wideout had an incredible one-handed catch on the corner of the endzone to give the Vandals a two-score advantage.

It got chippy in some moments of the game, but the Vandals were able to come away with the victory.

The 5-2 Vandals will look to continue its winning ways against Sacramento State in Sacramento. You can watch the game on ESPN+.

