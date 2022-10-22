ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Eye Move For Atletico Madrid Attacker In January

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDPtj_0ijBxGea00

Manchester United could look to add a new attacking face as early as the upcoming January transfer window, claims a new report.

Manchester United need to add a new attacker to their ranks sooner rather than later. The lack of goals scored in comparison to chances created is a worrying stat at the moment.

United have created a high number of chances in their last two games in particular however have only scored 3 goals. Marcus Rashford , Jadon Sancho and Antony struggled to find the net against Chelsea .

Cristiano Ronaldo is also struggling in front of goal this season whereas Anthony Martial is struggling to remain fit. United are in a desperate need for a striker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaE2P_0ijBxGea00

IMAGO / PA Images

A report had emerged some weeks ago that United had turned to Joao Felix , a client of Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes . United could try to use Ronaldo in a deal to sign Felix.

A new and emerging report tonight has suggested that United could approach Atletico in January. This particular report suggests that United could sign Felix on a loan deal with option to buy.

The report comes from Pedro Almedia , in full he says;

View the original article to see embedded media.

“Manchester United will advance to João Felix in the winter market, the English club will try to loan the Portuguese player with buy option in the deal.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Aston Villa hire Unai Emery: Former PSG, Arsenal boss tasked with replacing Steven Gerrard

Less than a week after moving on from Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have announced that Unai Emery will be the club's next head coach. After deciding not to head to Newcastle United last year while Villarreal were in the knockout stages of Champions League, Emery didn't turn down another chance to return to the Premier League after a spell with Arsenal from 2018-2019. He leaves Villarreal as Villa paid a €6 million release clause for his signature.
SB Nation

Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Community Player Ratings

Not great, fellas. Tottenham Hotspur started their match against Newcastle playing well and generating chances, but then everything fell apart in the first half. A critical error by Hugo Lloris and a 50/50 challenge that went the wrong way led to a Callum Wilson open net goal, and Miguel Almiron added another Newcastle goal in the first half to completely change the tenor of the match. Harry Kane clawed a goal back in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for Spurs to earn anything and they limped to a 2-1 loss, their second straight defeat in the Premier League.
The Associated Press

Saudi-owned Newcastle into CL positions amid speedy rise

Newcastle’s rise to becoming a team ready to compete in the Champions League seemed inevitable following the buyout of the northeast club by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund a year ago. Few predicted it would happen this quickly. With a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Newcastle climbed...
BBC

'I think it makes sense to be optimistic'

Jurgen Klopp says “too many injuries” are proving key as his side battle to find consistency but the Liverpool boss has vowed to take the “necessary steps” to find form. The Reds can reach the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare...
BBC

Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss

Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy