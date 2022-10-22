Manchester United Eye Move For Atletico Madrid Attacker In January

Manchester United could look to add a new attacking face as early as the upcoming January transfer window, claims a new report.

Manchester United need to add a new attacker to their ranks sooner rather than later. The lack of goals scored in comparison to chances created is a worrying stat at the moment.

United have created a high number of chances in their last two games in particular however have only scored 3 goals. Marcus Rashford , Jadon Sancho and Antony struggled to find the net against Chelsea .

Cristiano Ronaldo is also struggling in front of goal this season whereas Anthony Martial is struggling to remain fit. United are in a desperate need for a striker.

A report had emerged some weeks ago that United had turned to Joao Felix , a client of Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes . United could try to use Ronaldo in a deal to sign Felix.

A new and emerging report tonight has suggested that United could approach Atletico in January. This particular report suggests that United could sign Felix on a loan deal with option to buy.

The report comes from Pedro Almedia , in full he says;

“Manchester United will advance to João Felix in the winter market, the English club will try to loan the Portuguese player with buy option in the deal.”

