Denver, CO

Denver named one of the most "rat infested" cities in the U.S.

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: Chanawat Phadwichit

Does the Mile High City have a rat problem?

According to a recent report by Orkin, the pest control company, Denver is one of the "rattiest" cities in the United States.

"Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments," the report reads.

Denver was ranked tenth overall on the list of 50 cities. Chicago ultimately landed the list's number one spot.

According to Northern Colorado Pest and Wildlife Control (NOCOPW), Colorado is home to several species of rats. One of the more common nuisance rats found in the state are packrats.

"Packrats, also known as woodrats, are native to Colorado. There are a few different packrat species that call Colorado home, most of which live in rocky habitats within the foothills and mountains. These rats have long hairy tails, large ears and are about 15 inches long and look like chinchillas. They average 3-4 litters per year and have an average of 5 young per litter," NOCOPW said on their website.

In the report, Orkin identifies common signs of rat infestations as droppings, gnaw marks, nests, rub marks, and strange noises. The website offers the following tips to prevent infestations.

  • Store away food
  • Declutter
  • Maintain your landscaping
  • Inspect both inside and outside your home
  • Look for possible entry points

Comments / 53

Joann Piotrowski
3d ago

well what you expect all the nasty trash and what they want you to vote for what so they don't do nothing for us the crime is up everything is up really what a joke

Reply(4)
20
John Deardorff
3d ago

Drive by any homeless camp and all you see is trash everywhere. They look like a landfill.

Reply(4)
21
Richard the Great
3d ago

Look at the trash the homeless spread all over the city. Breeding ground for rats. Democrats do such a great job.

Reply
6
 

