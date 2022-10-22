Denver named one of the most "rat infested" cities in the U.S.

Photo Credit: Chanawat Phadwichit

Does the Mile High City have a rat problem?

According to a recent report by Orkin, the pest control company, Denver is one of the "rattiest" cities in the United States.

"Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments," the report reads.

Denver was ranked tenth overall on the list of 50 cities. Chicago ultimately landed the list's number one spot.

According to Northern Colorado Pest and Wildlife Control (NOCOPW), Colorado is home to several species of rats. One of the more common nuisance rats found in the state are packrats.

"Packrats, also known as woodrats, are native to Colorado. There are a few different packrat species that call Colorado home, most of which live in rocky habitats within the foothills and mountains. These rats have long hairy tails, large ears and are about 15 inches long and look like chinchillas. They average 3-4 litters per year and have an average of 5 young per litter," NOCOPW said on their website.

In the report, Orkin identifies common signs of rat infestations as droppings, gnaw marks, nests, rub marks, and strange noises. The website offers the following tips to prevent infestations.