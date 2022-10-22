Read full article on original website
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Yoda Milestones Statue
$200.00 and a mastery of the Force is required….well no, just $200.00, being on the planet in March 2023 and living somewhere in US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU means this stunning Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Yoda Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant can be yours.
Star Wars Insider #214 lands on the East Platform tomorrow
Issue #214 of Star Wars Insider is out in the US tomorrow, the UK on 24th November, and it brings with it interviews with Silas Carson (conducted by yours truly), Kenner legend Jim Swearingen, Beth Revis, new The High Republic fiction from George Mann (stay tuned to Canon Fodder for an upcoming chat with George) and much, much more.
This week 40 years ago, Star Wars came to UK TV
40 years ago this week – on Sunday 24th October to be precise – Star Wars arrived on UK TV screens as a network television premier for the very first time, bringing the saga from a galaxy far, far away to screens across the country and for many signifying the start of their very own Star Wars adventure.
Canon Fodder at New York Comic Con 2022: Meeting creators in Artists Alley
New York Comic Con 2022 saw a plethora of authors and artists return to Artists Alley at the Javits Center in New York, and this is where Mark Newbold and Matt Booker headed across the four days of the show to catch up with author Ethan Sacks and artist Will Sliney, colourist Rachelle Rosenberg, author Claudia Gray and writer Alyssa Wong. Listen to what they had to say on this special New York Comic Con 2022 episode of Canon Fodder.
Star Wars Roll Out: Adventurous Moments Part 1
Follow BB-8 and his friends as they roll to their next adventure in the Star Wars galaxy. Star Wars Roll Out is back for chapter three of Ben Solo and the Bug Hunters. Star Wars Roll Out is back as Han and Chewie go butterfly hunting with Ben Solo. Star...
Are Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy working on a new Star Wars film?
Partner up the co-creator of Lost, Watchmen and the writer of Star Trek Into Darkness with the Oscar winning director of Ms Marvel and there’s a chance you have a sizeable portion of the creative team for a future Star Wars big screen adventure – quite possibly the next one to hit screens given the lack of news from the Taika Waititi project, the stalling of Rogue Squadron and Rian Johnson’s project still most likely a number of years away. Deadline bring the news that director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Damon Lindelof are the team behind the next big screen adventure, and as the article explains, Lucasfilm are in no hurry to rush out a film, opting to wait until they are fully satisfied with the story.
Where in the UK are the UK Garrison: 24th – 30th October
Costuming groups are appearing at events and conventions around the UK, and here on Fantha Tracks we will be letting you know where and when to find them. Be sure to tune in to the 501stCast, the official podcast of the 501st Legion International Star Wars Costuming Organization for all Legion related news. We continue with the UK Garrison of the 501st, and their public UK events for 24th – 30th October*.
Ke Huy Quan on reuniting with Harrison Ford: ‘Are You Short Round?’
While we’re the grateful recipients of all the hard work and craft put in to these films by Lucasfilm cast and crews across the decades, we sometimes have to remember that for those folks this is real life. Take Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan; the last time they met was almost 40 years ago, after filming the iconic Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, so imagine the thoughts going through the mind of Ke as he is about to be reunited with Ford at this summers D23 Expo in Anaheim.
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
Premiering October 26, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” is an anthology of six all-new animated shorts produced by Lucasfilm Animation and created by Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”). Based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas, the series is set during the prequel era and spotlights important moments in the lives of fan-favorite characters Ahsoka Tano and Jedi-turned-Sith Lord Count Dooku as they embark on respective paths toward heroism and villainy. “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” features the voices of Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano; Corey Burton as Count Dooku; Janina Gavankar as Ahsoka’s mother, Pav-ti; Micheal Richardson as young Qui-Gon Jinn; TC Carson as Mace Windu; Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious; Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn; Phil Lamarr as Bail Organa; Clancy Brown as Inquisitor; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; and James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Attack of the Clones: Lucasfilm’s vice president of post-production Mike Blanchard talks digital innovations on Episode 2
It’s worth remembering that 2022 is still the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones and to continue the celebrations, the official site catch up with prequel trilogy post-supervisor and technical supervisor (nowadays Lucasfilm’s vice president of post-production) Mike Blanchard to discuss the giant leaps the first prequel trilogy sequel made back at the turn of the century.
Generation Skywalker make incredible Letraset artwork find
While here at Fantha Tracks we focus on the latest news and reviews, the core of our mutual love of the saga is rooted in the earliest days of the GFFA, an area of interest very much the focus of the sterling work of the team at Generation Skywalker who have dropped this fascinating episode (also available on YouTube) that sees Craig Spivey and Mark Daniels make a discovery; original and unseen artwork from Letraset, an absolutely incredible find.
