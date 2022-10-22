Partner up the co-creator of Lost, Watchmen and the writer of Star Trek Into Darkness with the Oscar winning director of Ms Marvel and there’s a chance you have a sizeable portion of the creative team for a future Star Wars big screen adventure – quite possibly the next one to hit screens given the lack of news from the Taika Waititi project, the stalling of Rogue Squadron and Rian Johnson’s project still most likely a number of years away. Deadline bring the news that director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Damon Lindelof are the team behind the next big screen adventure, and as the article explains, Lucasfilm are in no hurry to rush out a film, opting to wait until they are fully satisfied with the story.

2 DAYS AGO