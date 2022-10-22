ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Cynthia Branch
3d ago

yes I understand the loss of a child I loss my son here in Roanoke VA also ...May GOD bless you & your family and give you strength thru this🙏

wfirnews.com

LewisGale Medical Center finally breaks ground on NICU in Salem

An 11 year-plus battle to obtain a Certificate of Public Need from the General Assembly behind them, LewisGale Medical Center broke ground today on a 6-bed, 2.5 million dollar NICU for premature infants who can stay at the same hospital as their mothers. Carilion Clinic had opposed the LewisGale Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for years, saying it had more than enough capacity to meet those needs. After several failed votes the new COPN made it through the General Assembly. The NICU in Salem should open by early next summer. Dr. John Harding is the Director of Mother-Baby services Rendering.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

LewisGale breaks ground on new neonatal care unit

SALEM, Va. – Construction on the neonatal intensive care unit at LewisGale will finally begin after 12 long years of waiting. State Senator David Suetterlein has pushed to have the unit since 2011. “There were a lot of roadblocks, there was some formal opposition along the way, and then...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Dr Pepper Day: Celebrating Roanoke’s favorite soda

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a staple of Downtown Roanoke – large, iconic, and historic, the Dr Pepper sign serves as a welcome into the Star City. On Monday, the city celebrated the soda in style on Dr Pepper Day. “I took the day off work for this....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Pittsylvania Community Services to expand and increase staffing

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services is expanding to offer 23-hour crisis stabilization and increase staffing. Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services provides mental health and substance use and prevention services for those in the Danville and Pittsylvania County area. They recently received $100,000 in funding from Pittsylvania County to expand its...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg set to close soon

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Bed Bath & Beyond location is closing soon. The Lynchburg Bed Bath & Beyond, located in Wards Crossing, will be closing in the coming months, officials confirmed on Tuesday. “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath &...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fun Times Party Warehouse closes after 16 years of business in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After 16 years in Salem, Fun Times Party Warehouse has closed its doors. The store’s owner made a deal with a buyer who purchased all the remaining inventory. Craig Slonczewski had planned to keep the warehouse open through the end of the month, but closed it for good with the sale.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

How to keep your pumpkin from rotting before Halloween

BLACKSBURG, Va. – You might love to get into the Halloween spirit early, but your Jack-O-Lanterns might be looking a little scarier than they should come time for trick or treating. Virginia Cooperative Extension horticulture expert Ashley Edwards shared a few tips to keep your pumpkin fresh this year.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins

HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is a Bee City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
ROANOKE, VA

