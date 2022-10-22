ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

wfmynews2.com

Both victims who were shot, killed at Dallas Methodist Hospital identified

DALLAS — The two victims who were fatally shot at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Saturday have been identified. Both victims were identified as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Annette Flowers, 63, who were the two Methodist employees who died in the shooting that happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Dallas Police...
DALLAS, NC
WRAL News

3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte

DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Robbery suspect captured in Shelby after escaping from SC jail, sheriff says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate was taken into custody Wednesday morning after escaping the Cherokee County Detention Center late Monday, authorities confirmed. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped from the jail sometime around 10 p.m. Monday. He allegedly got out by opening an emergency exit door and then using a blanket to cover razor wire on top of a fence before jumping and running away. At some point after jumping over the fence, Shoemaker took off his orange jail jumpsuit.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

