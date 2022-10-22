Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
wfmynews2.com
Both victims who were shot, killed at Dallas Methodist Hospital identified
DALLAS — The two victims who were fatally shot at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Saturday have been identified. Both victims were identified as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Annette Flowers, 63, who were the two Methodist employees who died in the shooting that happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Dallas Police...
Multiple shots fired on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; no injuries reported
A peaceful afternoon took a very quick turn after a person pointed a gun out of their window and opened fire.
Red Tape: Police couldn’t track man’s ankle monitor as he allegedly robbed dozens of people
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 uncovered warrants that revealed an 18-year-old is accused of robbing more than two dozen people across Charlotte while wearing an ankle monitor. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they couldn’t use the ankle monitor to find Kaivon Belton’s location that was being monitored by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Police believe man killed mother, friend in car before dying by suicide in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police believe a man killed his own mother and a friend before dying by suicide inside a car near Dallas Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte
DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
18-year-old accused of string of violent robberies in Charlotte, warrants say
CHARLOTTE — Kaivon Dashawn Belton, 18, is accused in a string of robberies across Charlotte that targeted several victims on the same day, according to warrants. Belton and a young man attacked, shot and robbed Jose Vazquez, according to warrants. Vazquez said that when he withdrew $1,600 from an...
WBTV
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
WBTV
‘Please Don’t DEW This’: Police respond to soda shooting in Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation in a recent shooting, but it’s not the kind of shooting you would expect. The victims? Four Diet Mountain Dew bottles. The Gastonia Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday morning that they responded to a neighborhood recently...
Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in smoke detectors to record visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a man from Mooresville hid cameras disguised as smoke detectors throughout a home, and now he’s facing over 10 felony charges after the cameras were found. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, investigators got a tip in late September from...
Robbery suspect captured in Shelby after escaping from SC jail, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate was taken into custody Wednesday morning after escaping the Cherokee County Detention Center late Monday, authorities confirmed. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped from the jail sometime around 10 p.m. Monday. He allegedly got out by opening an emergency exit door and then using a blanket to cover razor wire on top of a fence before jumping and running away. At some point after jumping over the fence, Shoemaker took off his orange jail jumpsuit.
3 dead after homicide-suicide in Gaston County, investigation underway
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died after police say a man shot two people in a vehicle before shooting himself on Monday. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the Gaston County Police Department responded to a crash...
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
'Someone is going to get hurt or get killed' | Concerns rise over illegal street racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte neighborhoods are concerned about safety because of the growing illegal street racing activity taking place on their streets. The residents want more done to get reckless drivers off the road. “My biggest concern is that someone is going to get hurt or get killed,”...
qcnews.com
Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
Suspect arrested in Charlotte ATM killing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Homicide expert weighs in on the search of Karen Baker’s killer 24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in […]
Couple sentenced after stealing $239K from South Meck HS Booster Club
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte couple was sentenced Monday after they stole $239,000 from a high school’s booster club. The husband was also sentenced after he tried to cover up the theft with fraudulently obtaining $236,000 in COVID-19 relief money, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
Niner Times
Man arrested for trespassing at UNC Charlotte has been released
The man arrested in the Popp Martin Student Union on Oct. 20, identified as Jordan Timothy Baker, was released on Oct. 21 at 9:12 p.m. Baker is 31 years old, 5'10 and was seen wearing pink boots and a pink vest. Baker's arrest occurred on Oct. 20, around 11:40 a.m....
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop […]
