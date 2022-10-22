CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate was taken into custody Wednesday morning after escaping the Cherokee County Detention Center late Monday, authorities confirmed. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped from the jail sometime around 10 p.m. Monday. He allegedly got out by opening an emergency exit door and then using a blanket to cover razor wire on top of a fence before jumping and running away. At some point after jumping over the fence, Shoemaker took off his orange jail jumpsuit.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO