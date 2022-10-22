ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry

One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
Taste Of Home

How to Clean Chrome in Your Bathroom and Kitchen

Chrome fixtures have a beautiful shine when they’re clean, making your bathroom and kitchen glisten. But chrome is also prone to showing fingerprints and water spots if not cared for properly. If you’ve ever seen a chrome fixture that looks splotchy and corroded, it’s probably been cleaned with the wrong product—when it comes to chrome, just say no to bleach! Here’s how to clean chrome so every chrome fixture in your house sparkles.
housebeautiful.com

The best sofa in a box designs for painless delivery to any home

It's hardly a consideration when you first start shopping for a new sofa, but whether your chosen model can fit through a narrow doorway, up vertiginous stairs, or even in your building's lift is as, if not more, important than your choice of colour and fabric. Enter the sofa in a box – your regular flatpack sofa with added layers of convenience like 24-hour delivery and tool-free assembly.
actionlifemedia.com

How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets

Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
homedit.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker Like a Pro

If your coffee tastes bitter or you smell mildew coming from the water reservoir, it’s time to clean your coffee maker. A 2011 public health study by NSF concluded that coffee maker reservoirs are the fifth germiest areas in a home, coming after toothbrush holders and pet bowls. To keep germs at bay and your coffee tasting right, deep clean your coffee maker once per month.
getnews.info

Brushed Gold Rain Shower System: a Classic Rain Shower Systems for Luxurious Bathroom

CASAINC, an interior decoration and outdoor furniture specialist, introduced a new brushed gold shower system collection, which is suitable for luxurious style bathroom design. Shower systems are primary components in any bathroom. A beautifully designed shower system is the focal point and the first thing people see when entering a room. It needs to be perfect and harmonize with the bathroom from size to the layout, the shower head, and even the color.
Consumer Reports.org

Earth Breeze Liquidless Laundry Detergent Sheets Review

Earth Breeze Liquidless Eco Sheets are concentrated laundry detergent squares in the form of flat, dissolvable polymer. They’re planet-friendly alternatives to those kettlebell-like plastic liquid detergent bottles hogging supermarket shelves. They’ll lighten the load on your clothes, the environment, and your biceps (those plastic jugs are a heavy lift in many ways). But do they clean effectively?

