Logan High School Craft Show returns for 33rd year

LA CROSSE (WKBT)– Area crafters united today at Logan High School for the 33rd Annual Logan High School Fall Craft Show.

Over 150 vendors showed up with handmade jewelry, clothes, and even homemade spices.

This craft show focuses on helping small artists from the region get a headstart.

According to students, it can also boost these artists’ confidence.

“I think one of the most important things is that kind of it shows people that you can follow your passions,” said Logan High junior Carter Mandel. “It shows the students that there are more things you can do with art and there are things you can continue your lives with. And [also], it allows students to be more connected to the community they’re in.”

Proceeds from the craft show will go to fund college scholarships for Logan students after they graduate.

